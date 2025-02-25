Yesterday’s Today In Energy post reported the following regarding battery storage:

In 2025, capacity growth from battery storage could set a record as we expect 18.2 GW of utility-scale battery storage to be added to the grid. U.S. battery storage already achieved record growth in 2024 when power providers added 10.3 GW of new battery storage capacity. This growth highlights the importance of battery storage when used with renewable energy, helping to balance supply and demand and improve grid stability. Energy storage systems are not primary electricity sources, meaning the technology does not create electricity from a fuel or natural resource. Instead, they store electricity that has already been created from an electricity generator or the electric power grid, which makes energy storage systems secondary sources of electricity.

Three things are missing from the story.

First, is the fact the amount of storage is largely irrelevant. What matters is how long it lasts. Yes, there is a capacity factor of sorts for storage just as there is for solar and wind, and they’re all lower than a Basset Hound’s belly.

Secondly, we’re not told how much in the way of subsidies is involved, which in a very real sense makes the capacity factor even worse for the amount of investment involved.

Thirdly, what kind of battery storage is it?

Could some of it be the iron-air batteries Jonathan Lesser writes about here?

Iron-air batteries aren’t a new technology. First developed over a half-century ago by NASA, they suffered from myriad problems. Recently, a new company, Form Energy, claims to have overcome some of the technological challenges. However, one key issue remains: the company admits its batteries have a round-trip efficiency of less than 40%. That means it takes 2.5 MWh of electricity to discharge one MWh. In 2023, the U.S. Dept. of Energy gave Form Energy $147 million to build an 85 MW facility in Maine that will provide 8,500 MWh of electricity when needed. (Last August, the company broke ground on a much smaller, 1.5 MW facility in Minnesota.) The subsidy to build the Maine facility is over $1,700/kilowatt. By contrast, according to a January 2024 study prepared for the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the cost to build a 600 MW combined-cycle gas generator is just over $900/kilowatt.

Form Energy is the only U.S. manufacturer of iron-air batteries. The company won’t say what the batteries cost. In a March 2023 whitepaper, it reported “representative” costs of between $1,700/kW and $2,400/kW. Reading between the lines, one can conclude the actual cost is much higher. Using a second, $150 million DOE grant that was announced last September, the company will expand a manufacturing facility in West Virginia, which it claims will be able to manufacture 500 MW of batteries per year, capable of providing 50,000 MWh of electricity. That may sound like a lot, but it is negligible compared to the amount of stored electricity that will be needed to combat domestic dunkelflautes. The numbers tell the story. To take one example, consider New Jersey. The state Board of Public Utilities is scheduled to release a new Energy Master Plan by June. The previous EMP, which envisioned a fully electrified state economy powered by wind and solar, was released in December 2019. That EMP did not include any estimates of long-term battery storage. The new one will. According to the EIA, total sales of electricity were about 74 million MWh. That’s an average of 203,000 MWh each day. Electrifying the state’s vehicle fleet – New Jersey has adopted California’s mandate that all new vehicles sold be electric by 2035 – and electrifying the 80% of residences that use fossil fuels for heating, as well as electrifying commercial buildings, will likely double electricity consumption to a daily average of 400,000 MWh. Hence, a 100-hour (just over four days) wind and solar drought would require at least 1.6 million MWh of iron-air battery storage, or 16,000 MW of capacity – 32 years of manufacturing output. At a cost of $2,000/kilowatt, New Jersey ratepayers would pay $32 billion for the batteries. And given the batteries’ poor efficiency, it would require purchasing 40 million MWh of “surplus” electricity to ensure the batteries were fully charged. How much that would actually cost would depend on broader market conditions. There’s a much simpler, less costly solution: don’t rely on intermittent wind and solar, and the huge amounts of back-up battery storage they require. Instead, build emissions-free nuclear plants that provide electricity at all times. Not only would that avoid the need for battery storage, but it would also avoid the need to build costly transmission lines to deliver wind and solar power from the hinterlands and avoid siting issues arising from local resident’s opposition to having their land overrun. Reality will surely intrude on the iron-air battery shiny object, but likely not before the usual suspects waste countless millions of ratepayer and taxpayer dollars pursuing it.

All of this takes me back to a Chesterton quote I very much like from Chesterton’s “The Everlasting Man.” Paraphrasing, it says we spend too much effort trying to fit man into the community, when we should be fitting the community for the man. That’s the climate change cult’s conundrum: how to fit man with an energy system that makes no sense, requires massive subsidies, accomplishes little or nothing and forces unreliability on man to pursue a utopian vision. It cannot and won’t work to serve man’s needs but is pursued anyway to serve some men’s interests.

