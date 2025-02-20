Paul Burgess does great videos exposing the false notions that undergird most climate schemes. He has a new one out regarding battery storage. Storage, of course, is critical to addressing the severe intermittency problems of wind and solar, and the propagandists assure us they can remedy with fields of gigantic batteries.

Unfortunately, the batteries can explode, but Burgess explodes the battery storage myth:

The promoters ignore these problems at their peril, but it’s also our peril, too.

Hat Tip: JoNova

