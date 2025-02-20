Battery Storage Is An Even Bigger Scam Than Solar and Wind and Provides Energy Security for No More Than An Hour
Paul Burgess does great videos exposing the false notions that undergird most climate schemes. He has a new one out regarding battery storage. Storage, of course, is critical to addressing the severe intermittency problems of wind and solar, and the propagandists assure us they can remedy with fields of gigantic batteries.
Unfortunately, the batteries can explode, but Burgess explodes the battery storage myth:
The promoters ignore these problems at their peril, but it’s also our peril, too.
Hat Tip: JoNova
Grid size batteries are very expensive, on top of the capital expense of building the wind and solar, but actually, this video shows that battery backup would hardly make sense even if they were free and the only cost was the labor to install them.
It is absurd to believe current even foreseeable battery technologies will ever meet high grid electrification demands, even in many off grid stand alone systems without backup power generator. At best batteries can provided uninterrupted seamless transmission from one energy source to another.