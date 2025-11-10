Barrie Crampton is a used care dealer in the UK who thoroughly inderstands the auto market. He now does an interesting podcast thta is becoming quite popular even Barrie is a dry presenter. Why? Because he deals in facts and in the following 10-minute video he demolishes the lie that EV customers “90% of EV buyers never look back.” He does this by examining actual used EV sales and comparing prices offered by buyers against asking prices and the ‘CAP Clean’ value.

The Cap Clean metric is “a widely used UK automotive valuation guide provided by CAP HPI (a leading vehicle data and valuation service). It estimates the ‘clean retail’ price for used cars based on factors like age, mileage, condition, and market data—essentially a benchmark for what a vehicle in good, dealer-ready condition should bring” in the market, similar to the Kelley Blue Book or Carvana Value Tracker price in the US.

Barrie finds, in his little informal test, that six out of 10 used EVs sell for less than the Cap Clean price, which is akin to a divorce where one party takes a big loss just to be done with it all. More importantly, he finds many EVs are resold quickly, often two times within a single year, which means the sales pitch that there is now a brisk market in used EVs is a huge lie. The whole EV narrative is a humongous lie, in fact, and it is collapsing at the feet of promoters and governments.

Enjoy and, if you think things are any better in the new EV market, check out this post regarding Ford’s EV truck, which has cost the company $!2 billion to date. The publication attempts to put a good face on the debacle by titling the article as follows:

Ford says “no exact date” to restart F-150 Lightning production The automaker says it has plenty of electric F-150 pickups in inventory, though.

One wonders if that was tongue-in-cheek, of course, but it's not as the article quotes a company spokesperson saying, “We have good inventories of the F-150 Lightning.” Yeah, you do and it’s another sign of the utter and complete failure of the EV hard sell.

