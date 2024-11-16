It didn’t make a lot of news, except for disingenuous and dismissive comments by members of the climate cult. Still, Washington State voters just passed an incredible voter initiative effectively banning natural gas bans.

The full text of the Initiative may be found at the link above, and some key excerpts are offered below (emphasis added):

The people find that having access to natural gas enhances the safety, welfare, and standard of living of all people in Washington. The people further find that preserving Washington's gas infrastructure and systems will promote energy choice, security, independence, and resilience throughout the state. Natural gas is a convenient and important necessity because it: Serves as a backup source of energy during emergencies; provides consumers with more options for heating, sanitation, cooking and food preparation, and other household activities, helping to control their costs; and sustains essential businesses, such as restaurants… Unfortunately, due to recent policy and corporate decisions, the people's ability to make choices about their energy sources is at risk. Therefore, the people determine that access to gas and gas appliances must be preserved for Washington homes and businesses, by strengthening utilities' obligation to provide natural gas to customers who want it, and by preventing regulatory actions that will limit access to gas…

Every gas company or large combination utility shall provide natural gas to all persons and corporations in their service area or territory that demand, apply for, and are reasonably entitled to receive, natural gas under this section, even if other energy services or energy sources may be available… The commission shall not approve, or approve with conditions, a multiyear rate plan that requires or incentivizes a gas company or large combination utility to terminate natural gas service to customers… The commission shall not approve, or approve with conditions, a multiyear rate plan that authorizes a gas company or large combination utility to require a customer to involuntarily switch fuel use either by restricting access to natural gas service or by implementing planning requirements that would make access to natural gas service cost-prohibitive… When amending a code under this section, the state building code council shall not in any way prohibit, penalize, or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building… A city or town shall not in any way prohibit, penalize, or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building... A county shall not in any way prohibit, penalize, or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building… An authority shall not in any way prohibit, penalize, or discourage the use of gas for any form of heating, or for uses related to any appliance or equipment, in any building.

It’s pretty amazing, isn’t it? Washington State is part of the left coast, yet this initiative passed with a 51.7% majority. It goes directly against the direction of most of the state's politicians, of course, and, contrary to critics, is incredibly impactful. This is easily proved by looking at what's happening in New York, where virtually all the things now prohibited by Washington State have already taken place.

We need a lot more of this!

