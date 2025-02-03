Richard Forbes is the Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Food Distributors Association of Australia (IFDA) and he just put this up on LinkedIn (emphasis added):

Our story in The Australian today is a plea to get the energy mix right! Those in the food sector, including independent food distributors are being significantly impacted by soaring energy prices. This can be attributed to an ideological renewable energy target (82 percent by 2030) which does not take into account the damage to both business or the community at large.The government needs to re-calibrate its target. The balance is skewed and it’s getting worse. Food distributors paying $30k a month is not uncommon. Indeed it’s not only independent food distributors but those across Australia’s food supply chain that are impacted. The end result? Increased food prices. The increasing cost of business and the cost of living crisis are one of the same. Control one, the other benefits. This transition process must be staged and it must be one that keeps coal and gas in the mix, especially in the short term. This is the only practical, common sense approach.

I would have not have said the “ transition process must be staged” as that only implicitly endorses the ideology (and corporatism) at the root of the problem. “Me tooism” is not effective strategy and leaves the perpetrators with some moral authority they don’t deserve and the ability to maintain a false premise that transition somehow necessary. No, one must kill the beast, not merely wound it.

Notwithstanding my perhaps petty criticism, this is pretty amazing. The food industry is saying ‘bring back the coal and gas and drop your dumbassed green energy ideology.” That alone is a major step forward and it made the front page of The Australian newspaper!

Jo Nova includes a small excerpt from the story at her post on the subject:

Employers supplying food to major supermarkets and thousands of cafes, restaurants and pubs have launched a revolt against Anthony Albanese’s ­energy policies, urging Labor to dump its 82 per cent renewables target and focus on ramping up more gas and coal production to bring electricity prices down in the short term. Business owners in the sector have told The Australian they want the government to drop its “ideological” approach to energy and instead support upgrades of existing coal-fired power stations while bringing on new gas peaking plants. Employers also want the ­government to fast track the ­approvals of new coal mines and gas fields to lower the price of ­baseload power, disagreeing with ­Energy Minister Chris Bowen’s claim that new renewables ­projects are the answer to lower prices. IFDA chief executive Richard Forbes said there was a “national energy emergency”, arguing the government’s policies were driving up the price of food for consumers. “Food businesses are sick and tired of hearing the government saying they are doing something about the cost of living, when their costs, particularly energy costs, are soaring. “The government must take responsibility for a portion of the cost-of-living crisis, which is the cost of doing business, which is energy.

Amen to all this! And, don’t think the IFDA didn’t pick up the “national emergency “ language from our President Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency here in the USA. Leadership always emboldens others to also step forward. And, quite frankly, I like the sound of national food emergency a little better. It covers both energy and health matters and creates a cause that can hardly be resisted, although Australia’s tone-deaf, politically correct leaders will be the last to grasp it.

Yes, they’ll be the last but the IFDA has thrown down the guantlet on behalf of the cause and, therefore, the politicos suddenly on the defensive, which means they’re losing. As Jo Nova says in rightly calling this a big bang:

The Labor tools of oligarchs, renewable investors and foreign powers couldn’t see past the namecalling and word-games, and fell for every kindergarten trick in the Book of Woke. If the conservatives (which fell for most of the same tricks) can get their acts together and copy Trump, there could be bloodbath.

Let’s hope so!

