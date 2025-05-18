The great JoNova has an outstanding post up here on a new poll out by the Institute for Public Affairs in Australia. The IPA describes itself as “an independent, non-profit public policy research organisation, dedicated to preserving and strengthening the foundations of economic and political freedom.”

Their poll goes into quite some depth as to the real opinions of Aussies on how they see climate “experts.” They do so by posing the ultimate test of credibility by asking the public how much money they are willing to put down in support of fighting climate change. The results, I have no doubt, would be the same throughout the West and even more so throughout the rest of the world.

Here the results, which include my observations on the answers on each question :

Question 1 What should the main focus of the federal government’s energy policy be?

My take: Only 21% of those polled believe the main focus of energy policy should be on meeting net-zero targets. That’s only one out of five, and four out of five instead want affordability and/or reliability. We’re essentially talking about an 80-20 issue, which means the climate cabal has totally failed in its mission, having ‘cried wolf' now for more than three decades. It's a massive rejection by any measure.

Question 2

Australia should pause its commitment to the policy of net-zero emissions by 2050 until we have enough energy supplies to avoid blackouts. To what extent do you agree with this statement?

My take: Only one out of five disagrees with the notion of a net-zero pause until the experts and the policy-makers get it correct. The public wants to fuggeditaboutit for now and put energy security first, rather than the utopian fantasies of the climate cult.

Question 3

How much would you personally be willing to pay each year for Australia to reduce its net emissions to zero by 2050?

My take: This is the money table in two ways, because it’s the true test of commitment to net-zero ideas and, well, it’s about the money. Half the public is not willing to commit even one dime to the net-zero cause. Fewer than one out of 10 are willing to $500 or more per year and the real cost wiill be much higher, of course. And, not even three out of 10 of ‘musf for brains' 18-24 year-olds are willing to fork over more than $50 per year! If you can’t convince easily worked up idealistic youngsters, you're going nowhere.

Question 4

What impact is the government’s policy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, primarily by mandating greater use of wind and solar power, having on your household energy bill?

My take: Half the public understands that solar and wind only raise energy prices! Only a handful of respondents thought they might reduce prices. Even 43% of the 18-24 year olds expected to see higher bills and only 17% expected savings. Again, this is a colossal failure in the messaging of the climate narrative pushed everywhere by ideologues, grifters, and power-seeking politicians.

What more do we need to know? The public doesn't want net-zero, the planet doesn't need it, and the budgets of neither households nor governments can afford it!

