Australian and Other Western Green Energy Elites Are Pretending to Be Clean, But the Reality Is As Dirty As Could Be!
Communist China is busy destroying Africa and Australia for the sale of supposedly “green”energy. Watch this outstanding 48-minute video for the big story on the “dirty secret powering Australia’s green future.”
#Congo #Renewables #GreenEnergy #Africa #Australia #Wind #Solar #BatteryStorage #CommunistChina #China #CleanEnergy
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