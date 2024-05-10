That Australia has lost its way has become ever more obvious since COVID when the nation and its states went completely bonkers with mandates. It is now trying to mandate use of EVs through back-door CO2 emissions regulations, even as emergency service providers indicate the exploding vehicles are so hazardous they may not be able extract you from them if you crash.

Australia has a National Electric Vehicle Strategy (click image above to read the thing). It's largely propaganda hyping the benefits of EVs in combating a climate crisis that isn't, but does include this:

Modern cars are designed with occupant safety in mind. While evidence suggests EVs are less likely to catch fire than ICE vehicles (EV FireSafe 2022), this does not mean we can ignore the potential for EV battery electric shocks or fire related incidents. These are presenting potential new risks and challenges for emergency responders, trades workers, and technicians. This is a key consideration for governments, working together to ensure the safety of all Australians as the transport system transitions…

These are mealy-mouth words but the reality is painfully apparent from this story in The Driven (“Australia's most-trusted and well-read electric vehicle news site")

Challenges involved in saving passengers from electric car crashes could see victims dragged from vehicles by firefighters or, in the most extreme cases, left to die, an inquiry has been told. The NSW government’s Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Batteries Inquiry heard testimony from fire and rescue services, paramedics, the Motor Traders’ Association, and TAFE on Tuesday in its second public hearing. The inquiry heard Australia’s first responders, mechanics and tow truck drivers did not have adequate training to deal with electric vehicle collisions, and gaps in their knowledge had the potential to put lives at risk. In the most serious incidents, firefighters said crews could be forced to abandon rescues or crudely rescue passengers from vehicles, and were being left “flying blind” at battery fires… Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell told the inquiry the service was “not opposed in any way to electric vehicles” but had serious concerns about their potential fire risks and training available to emergency workers. Mr Fewtrell said the fire service had “very limited experience” with electric vehicle collisions but fires involving their batteries took longer to extinguish and their volatile nature could make extracting injured passengers more challenging and rushed… “What may happen where batteries start igniting as a result of a crash, it becomes a very crude extrication technique of dragging a casualty out in a very undesirable manner.” VRA Rescue NSW Commissioner Brenton Charlton told the inquiry worse outcomes were also possible, including battery explosions in which a rescue operation would put emergency workers at risk. “We need to prepare ourselves and our volunteers… for the point in time we have to do a tactical disengagement, meaning if someone’s trapped and it does high order (explode) you might not be able to do anything,” he said. “That will be a tragic, horrible thing to take part in.”

This information is hardly unknown. We've seen rising numbers of EV fires. They have destroyed all sorts of property, including parking garages and ships. But, the recent news from Massachusetts and, now, Australia, is slowly unmasking the risk. Once again, we see how foolishly governments from around the world have, in response to elitist peer procedure, pursued poorly thought out policies for the sake of being politically correct and rewarding special interests. Sad.

