Chris Morris writes at Judith Curry’s Climate Etc as follows:

Most energy production is exported – the coal and gas shipments that people don’t want to be reminded of as that pays for the virtue signalling.

Renewable power has gone up to 9% of energy consumption, but energy productivity and intensity trends are flattening out. Power prices have risen above the rate of inflation and there is near terminal de-industrialisation . Despite massive LNG exports, there is a gas shortage , including for power stations . Biomass still provided more energy than wind and only a little less than solar.

People have queried what is happening in Australia with their push for a decarbonised all renewables/ Net Zero grid since the last update in 2023 . The answer is not much progress, but massive amounts of money spent.

There is a tacit acknowledgement that wind is too unreliable to provide a backup to solar. Even for an area the size of Australia, the wind isn’t always blowing somewhere. Figure 1 shows the variability. Figure 2 shows the continued reliance on coal for electricity

Armwaving statements by academics and advocates about what they theoretically do doesn’t cut it in the real world of grid operations. Performance and reliability have to be shown to be there before acceptance. That is why new plants have strict grid acceptance tests of their setting and protection systems before they are allowed to connect. They then need regular tests to show they stay compliant. And when issues arrive like relays tripping when they shouldn’t (the initiator of the Iberian blackout), the setpoints need to be changed and proven to work at the new settings.

The long outage at Broken Hill showed wind, solar and batteries couldn’t work when they were islanded. AEMO recognised in their Dec 2025 Transition Report about the difficulty of doing a system restart using only renewables…

The promised nirvana of cheap plentiful carbon-free power is probably further away now than it was then. Reality is just so cruel to the idealistic dreamers. Probably best summed up by a quote from Nick Cater “Sadly, our climate and energy policy remains in the grip of an intelligentsia that lacks the wisdom to recognise the boundaries of its own ignorance”.

The giant pumped storage in Queensland was cancelled by a new government that baulked at the cost. – even more expensive than Snowy 2 The smaller one at Borumba still hasn’t been committed to by the state but has Federal approval (and money) for exploratory works . The timeline for that is ridiculously ambitious and even if it goes ahead, it will be late and invariably overbudget. – they still haven’t confirmed the geology yet.

Then, in May, another announcement pushed the estimated completion out another two years. In five months, the official completion date has been delayed by three years, from 2026 to 2029. When first announced by Turnbull, Snowy 2.0 was going to be built by 2022. The construction cost estimate has blown out ten-fold to $20 billion, plus $10 billion for the plant and another $9 billion for 1,000 kilometres of 500kV transmission line connections to Sydney and Melbourne.” The energy company that is building it is currently preparing the latest price and commissioning estimate. Despite their promises, it won’t be the final one…

The promised new pumped storage and transmission lines to support the renewables are bogged down by delays. Snowy 2.0 looks like it will be near a decade late and an order of magnitude more expensive with less storage capacity that originally promised. About the scheme, Robert Onfray in late 2023 substack post wrote “ In January this year, the project made headlines again after it was announced there would be a one-year delay.

The new transmission lines to bring in power to the cities, replacing the coal fired stations, from yet to be built solar and wind are overbudget and held up with planning delays. For some reason the city elites can’t understand, farmers don’t want all the pylons and power lines crossing their land with all the use restrictions with it. The woke are very big on Aboriginal land acknowledgements but not so for farmers who have been there generations. As the link mentions, these transmission lines will also need Federal concessional finance, aka subsidies…

Because of the regular middle of the day negative pricing caused by a surplus of solar and wind, some States are looking at “free” electricity to consumers over this period. The details of how this will be done has yet to be worked through, but it will invariably cost either consumers or taxpayers. You don’t get owt for nowt.

Another problem the grid is having to deal with is the loss of visibility for all the domestic solar – the behind the meter generation. When this generation drops, like for say a cloud going over, it only shows as an unexpected increase in demand…

To try to deal with the excessive domestic generation and subsequent negative pricing in the middle of the day, the federal government came up with a multi-billion dollar scheme to subsidise domestic battery installation. The scheme was badly designed and in something that should have been obvious to everyone except the scheme designers, rich homeowners installed the biggest batteries they could.

These were a lot larger than their solar panels can deliver. The scheme costs got out of control. The government has redesigned the scheme and put in more money. The actual effect of all these household batteries on the grid has not been determined. It is fair to say that it is unlikely to be what was intended. It is hard to believe that all that uncontrollable and largely invisible load/ generation will make grid operations and management any easier…

Though the batteries are touted as energy storage, they mainly seem to be used as reserve generation for grid management. In 2025, near half the revenue of the South Australian ones came from FCAS during outages and the accompanying price spikes. If they are there to provide that, their general energy trading operation providing power after the sun goes down is much restricted…

The current federal government in Australia came to power in 2022 with a promise that their renewables push would lower power prices to the consumer. By mid 2023 the energy regulator was warning of power price increases. Since being in power, prices to consumers have gone up by hundreds of dollars. Undaunted by their failure, the same government hasn’t backed away with the promises still being made – just a longer timescale is needed.

The “average” spot price on the wholesale market bears no resemblance to what is paid by consumers because of all the negative pricing. It also isn’t volume weighted. But it is still touted by the know-nothings as proof of the cheapness of renewables. Data is hard to come by but it appears many stations (especially solar ones) are constrained off a significant proportion of the time from a combination of negative pricing together with system and line constraints. That will affect their commercial viability (a case for more subsidies?).

Australia has stopped building wind farms. It took until December for the first wind farm that year to get to financial close.so construction could start. Even then, this station was just for the separate South Western Grid in Western Australia. There were several in South Australia that were close to go-ahead but the ink isn’t on the contracts yet. Their economics (who will buy their power) aren’t known either.

AEMO, the grid operator, has warned of blackouts if the remaining coal plants are shut down. This was because the replacement equipment to provide system security wasn’t being built. That warning could be why the governments are now quietly pushing for the plants closure to be postponed, going for underwriting their continued operation. Originally this was just to 2027 for a large station in NSW, but now they want longer and no doubt more plant will be included…

A lot of grid solar and wind will be shut down as nowhere for the power to go. Incidentally, that regular curtailment is causing commercial viability issues. The promoters’ pollyannaish answer to this seems to be new transmission lines and more batteries will solve the problem. As New Zealanders say sarcastically, “Yeah, right!”

…There is so much rooftop solar that the SA government has introduced solar curtailment plans so their supply can be shut off if it is too high. They are also lowering feed in tariffs. This is to try to reduce the risk of excessive voltages on the distribution network, which will damage appliances. In serious cases, the grid operators can automatically trip inverters. As part of this, the power network has introduced a scheme where you can send up to 1.5kW into the grid near unrestricted except for when excessive voltage trips your system. The alternative they want adopted is allowing up to 10kW in, but the network has more control over that supply. It remains to be seen if this solves the problem.

SA subsidises consumers and small businesses. This is in addition to the federal government subsidising renewable generation and paying the fossil fuel plants not to shut down as well as generating to provide system strength services.

Summing Up

There has been little decarbonisation since 2020.

Aging, increasingly unreliable coal fired power stations are still the backbone of the electricity supply.

The price of energy is inexorably rising.

Australian governments, both State or Federal, are subsidising domestic solar and batteries, subsidising grid wind and solar generation, subsidising fossil fuel plant to stay generating to do what the unreliable wind and solar can’t, and subsidising consumers as power is too expensive.

When will it all end in tears?