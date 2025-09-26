Aussie Data Shows Self-Serving Insurance Industry Reports of Climate Disasters Are Dead Wrong. There Is No Trend!
Jo Nova is simply the best! Her recent post on what’s really happening with ‘climate disasters’ is an outstanding case of truth-telling, as against the self-serving insurance industry reports about escalating damages due to climate change.
Here’s what I mean:
Despite every fire, flood and spring tide being blamed on climate change, insurance costs for disasters haven’t increased in nearly 60 years, apart from what we’d expect due to inflation and population growth. Pielke got the data from the Insurance Council of Australia, and adjusted it using GDP data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to produce this graph (below). He finds there is “no trend”.
Where is the crisis?
Humanity produced eighty percent of all the emission we’ve ever produced in the last 58 years, (1,400 billion tons of carbon dioxide) yet in Australia losses due to natural disasters haven’t changed as a proportion of our economy. Here in the land of droughts and flooding rains, it is business as usual.
Our population has grown from 11 million to 27 million, with more homes, farms and factories just waiting to be burned, blown away or flooded. But once the extra targets are taken into account there is no sign of any extra effect from “climate change”. All those extra buildings, bridges, and cars are sitting-ducks for storms, floods, and hailstones, yet the “climate crisis” downunder is the same as it ever was.
Back in 1967 (when the graph starts) global carbon dioxide stood at an idyllic 320ppm, now it’s 425ppm, and there is nothing to show for it. How much more are we supposed to spend to prevent a crisis that isn’t happening?
What a great question!
#Australia #ClimateDisasters #Insurance #JoNova #Losses
Energy Security and Freedom is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.