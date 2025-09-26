Jo Nova is simply the best! Her recent post on what’s really happening with ‘climate disasters’ is an outstanding case of truth-telling, as against the self-serving insurance industry reports about escalating damages due to climate change.

Here’s what I mean:

Despite every fire, flood and spring tide being blamed on climate change, insurance costs for disasters haven’t increased in nearly 60 years, apart from what we’d expect due to inflation and population growth. Pielke got the data from the Insurance Council of Australia, and adjusted it using GDP data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics to produce this graph (below). He finds there is “no trend”.

Where is the crisis?

Humanity produced eighty percent of all the emission we’ve ever produced in the last 58 years, (1,400 billion tons of carbon dioxide) yet in Australia losses due to natural disasters haven’t changed as a proportion of our economy. Here in the land of droughts and flooding rains, it is business as usual.