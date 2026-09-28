Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Ronald Stein's avatar
Ronald Stein
Sep 28

Europeans remain OBLIVIOUS TO REALITY that wind turbines and solar panels ONLY generate electricity.

Europeans remain unable to comprehend that wind and solar CANNOT MAKE ANYTHING for humanity!

Europeans have yet to realize that wind turbines and solar panels CANNOT MAKE any of the more than 6,000 products demanded by hospitals, airports, telecommunications, appliances, electronics, sanitation systems, heating and ventilating systems to support current materialistic lifestyles.

Europeans have also has yet to comprehend that wind and solar CANNOT MAKE any transportation fuels for:

• The world’s more than 400,000 military, private, and general aviation planes, with about 100,000 total flights occurring on an average day.

• The world’s more than 100,000 merchant vessels.

• More than 1.5 billion vehicles (including trucks/SUVs), representing roughly one vehicle for every five to six people.

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Patrick McGuire's avatar
Patrick McGuire
Sep 29

Stupid is as stupid does. The EU and UK are truly stupid on energy. The UK economy, per capital, is worse than Mississippi. 🙄

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