Doug Sheridan spectacularly nails it with this post on those arrogant Europeans who are destroying the West from within:

The hubris of European energy policy is one of the great geopolitical stories of the modern era. For decades, Europe’s political class convinced itself that dependence on Russian natural gas was not a strategic vulnerability but a strategic asset. The doctrine of Wandel durch Handel—change through trade—held that commercial integration would moderate geopolitical behavior and bind Russia to the liberal order.



That theory held until Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine.



The lesson Europe took from that experience was that energy security matters. The lesson it appears not to have learned is that dependence itself cannot be wished away—it can change form.

Today, Europe is pursuing an energy transition that increasingly depends on supply chains overwhelmingly dominated by China. Policymakers insist this is fundamentally different from the Russian gas relationship. Russian gas required continuous deliveries through vulnerable pipelines. Solar panels, batteries, inverters and wind turbines are capital assets. Once installed, they keep generating power whether Beijing likes it or not.



That distinction is appealing. It's also self-deceiving.



A modern power system is a continuously evolving industrial network that requires replacement parts, maintenance, software updates technical support, and periodic equipment replacement. Solar panels degrade. Batteries wear out. Inverters fail. Wind turbine components must be replaced. Grid infrastructure must be upgraded and expanded.

Europe may no longer depend so completely on Russian gas. But it increasingly depends on Chinese factories, battery production, solar manufacturing, and processing of critical minerals. The dependency has moved from fuel supply to industrial supply.



That matters because geopolitical crises rarely announce themselves in advance.



If tensions in the Taiwan Strait were to erupt into a broader confrontation, or if relations between China and the West were to deteriorate significantly, Europe would quickly discover that energy security involves more than keeping existing assets running. It also means repairing them, replacing them, upgrading them, and expanding them.



A power system whose supply chains are controlled by a single country is not fully sovereign.



The cybersecurity dimension only deepens the concern. Modern energy infrastructure increasingly depends on software-driven systems, digital controls, proprietary firmware, and remote communications. The potential for vulnerability it is hard to dismiss.



Europe’s leaders once mistook dependence for diplomacy. They now risk mistaking supply-chain concentration for strategic autonomy. The forms of supply may be different, but the underlying question is remarkably familiar: What happens when the nation your future depends on stops behaving the way you expected?



Europe has asked that question before. Time will tell if it's required to learn the answer twice.

My Take: Sheridan gets it exactly correct as I see it. The condescending class of rulers of our ancestral homelands, for many of us at least, have never been able to get over their smoldering resentment that they have had to depend on us to repeatedly save them from their own self-created disasters. They just keep trying to show they're smarter and fail every … single … time, due to their heavily imbibed fatal conceit. Their smug earnestness in pursuing climate and energy policies that make no sense only repeatedly reminds us of the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ story.

#Energy #Renewables #GreenEnergy #Politicians #Europe #EU #Russia #China

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