Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report's avatar
The Fringe Finance Report
1h

Great article.

And another chapter in the never-ending odyssey of European politicians—who never think things through—harming Europe.

My heart goes out to regular Europeans who have to bear the economic impact of these "measures."

Reply
Share
The Nemeth Report's avatar
The Nemeth Report
3h

The tax is only one component and one cost borne by exporters -- exporting companies also have to establish monitoring of their emissions (Scope 1, 2, and 3), they must establish reporting frameworks and purchase applicable software and accounting measures, then they must also pay for verification of that information. These are annual costs not just one offs. They also must pay for an inspection from EU approved assessors to determine that their operations are monitoring and reporting correctly, including ensuring that the emissions associated with external inputs are being accurately reported by a third party. My view is that the money is nice for the EU, but the real goal is to just get every company used to monitoring, reporting, and verifying elements of their operations, then it can be expanded until everything is included not just emissions.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thomas J Shepstone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture