Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.

Perennially wrong Joseph Romm is now with Michael “Climategate’ Mann at the Pennsylvania State University’s Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media. And the news is bad, very bad, for both Romm and Mann as the general public is not buying climate alarm–and is upset about “green” energy. Their Center, meanwhile, employs no critics of climate exaggeration and wind/solar/battery industrialization. It is in the tank for the Climate Industrial Complex.

Why do some climate cult members act as if their hair is on fire?

So what is the latest from Romm, the subject of numerous posts over the last 15 years here at MasterResource? Before Trump 47, his habit (as always) was blaming ‘”climate change” for bad things, as well as fussing at a world going the other way. And now with the new regime reversing Podesta-Biden-Harris’s “whole of government” approach to climate alarm/forced energy transformation? More breathless warnings and despair.

Consider these social media posts:

Romm is often his own worst enemy. And he gets pushback from the alarmist community. In response to an angry post by Romm on the link between solar/wind and the Spanish blackout, David McKeownpolitely wrote:

Joe, the setting forces me to repost not comment. I just want to ask you to use your influence differently. I have enjoyed and learned from many of your posts. But this one worries me.



Surely we need to understand the root causes properly? We also need to understand how those were worsened or lessened by current designs and arrangements and actions. This means objective analysis without regard to blame in the first instance.



If you encourage blame based on more noise, or suggest that increased weight of opinions (including ignorant and ill-informed) should direct future policy, you undermine the application of engineering and science. You also reduce trust in knowledge and competence.



Let’s not try to shout louder. Let’s try to focus everyone on the facts and single truth, (not my truth or their truth!!). I choose to believe that reports yet to be issued will clarify and seek truth not obfuscate.



Then let’s also try to understand why some actors may have got things wrong innocently or deliberately. We need to make assumptions explicit, especially across contractual and organisation/team boundaries. (Silo mentalities don’t help and especially entrenched positions from fear of blame.)



Sorry to be critical. But please think how your influence can help. Thank you.

No quarter from Joe Romm on this one. He soldiers on in a futile, quixotic crusade against energy and climate reality. No midcourse correction as his tent grows smaller and smaller. Angry Joe wants to stay that way.

Editor’s Note: I asked Grok what Joe Romm had gotten wrong over the years. Here is some of what I got:

Sea Level Rise Exaggerations: Claim : Romm has warned of 1–2 meters of sea level rise by 2100, citing studies on Greenland and Antarctic ice melt, and suggested even higher rises were possible with tipping points (Climate Change: What Everyone Needs to Know, 2015).

Critique: Critics like Judith Curry, cited in Master Resource, note that sea level rise has been more modest, with rates of ~3–4 mm/year (about 1 foot per century) and no significant acceleration observed since the early 20th century. Claims of multi-meter rises by 2100 rely on worst-case ice sheet collapse scenarios, which some argue are speculative given current data… Extreme Weather Attribution: Claim : Romm frequently linked specific weather events (e.g., hurricanes like Irma and Maria in 2017, California wildfires) to climate change, predicting stronger and more frequent events (Climate Progress, Goodreads reviews).

Critique: Critics argue Romm overattributes individual events to climate change, when natural variability plays a significant role. For example, Watts Up With That (2025) mocks Romm’s attribution of California wildfires to climate change, pointing out that poor land management and urban expansion into fire-prone areas are major factors. Studies, like those cited by the Hoover Institution, also note that climate models struggle to accurately predict regional weather patterns, such as rainfall or hurricane intensity… Policy and Action Timelines: Claim : In 2019, Romm wrote that the world had “14 months” to elect a U.S. president who would take strong climate action to avoid “irreversible catastrophe” by 2030 (Climate Progress). He’s also suggested that missing Paris Agreement targets would lead to widespread societal collapse (Think Progress, 2017).

Critique: Critics, including Master Resource, argue Romm’s timelines are alarmist and unrealistic, noting that global emissions haven’t dropped as needed, yet catastrophic societal collapse hasn’t occurred. They point out that fossil fuel use has continued to rise, and the Paris Agreement’s impact has been limited, with no top-10 emitting country meeting targets by 2023. Romm’s dire predictions of “dozens of failed states” under certain policies (e.g., Trump’s) haven’t materialized as predicted…

#Romm #MasterResource #Bradley #Climate #ClimateChange #ClimateCult #Mann

Share