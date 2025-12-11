Mark Dolan, a UK commentator, just did a fascinating intereview with Tory MP Claire Countinho, who previously served as Energy Secretary and is the party’s shadow minister for energy today. The UK is all but dead in so many ways (e.g., free speech arrests, grooming gangs, digital IDs), and its current energy policies are just “economically suicidal,“ as Countinho articulates. Yet, there is some hope, and she talks candidly about the idiocy of Western nations pursuing net zero tricks:

Is the Labor government just wicked? You be the judge! Note, though, as Countinho admits, previous Conservative governments helped lay the foundation, and the only way forward is to completely ditch Net Zero. That’s great perspective and great advice for all Western nations.

#Energy #UK #Conservatives #Electricity #EnergyPrices #Affordability #NetZero

Share