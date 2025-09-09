Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
3h

Thank you. I also wrote about this on my recent blog post. There is still far too much building of variable renewables and not enough Dispatchable generation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture