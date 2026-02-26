One is tempted to imagine there is no hope for our British cousins, who have gone over the edge in so many ways, especially on climate and energy, but a recent study of public opinion on the subject suggests there is a glimmer of hope. I am referring to a report from the decidedly leftist Centre for Climate Change and Social Transformation, the KIng’s College of London Policy Institute, and Ipsos. It is eye-opening, despite the obvious bias inherent in the questions and the purposes of an organization dedicated to “social transformation.”

Here are a few of the results:

Get that? Serious support for net zero by 2050 has dropped by almost half, and serious support for ignoring it has tripled in just five years.

Notice how serious support among the young has dropped from 59% to 37%, and among those 55+ it has plummeted from 49% to 21%.

“Low-traffic neighborhoods, “15-minute cities," and “pedestrian-friendly" development are among the wildest of dreams for those who want to be gods of overs, and it all sounds so, so reasonable until one understands the restrictions on personal freedom involved. That folks are starting to realize those bugs in the system is evident from the above. Those who strongly oppose such ideas now exceed those who strongly support them.

The following results speak for themselves in how far the UK has to date drunk the green kool-aid, but is now finding it doesn’t taste quite so good:

See what I mean. The Brits are seriously suffering from a lack of awareness, but their eyes are opening just a bit, in fact, and that’s a good thing.

Hat Tip: Jo Nova

