Energy Security and Freedom

Patrick McGuire
Patrick McGuire
Thought provoking article, guys. I suspect the entire AI story is very real but seriously overestimated. I will look forward to updates.

Sid Abma
Hi Doug

I love the idea of "AI Data Islands". It's so possible. The American public does not want AI Data Centers next to their homes and subdivisions. They don't want the noise or the vibrations. They don't want to pay for the AI Data Centers electricity production or delivery.

It just costs a lot to build an island, but America is a big country. I am sure there is a farmer out there who would be willing to retire rich, and sell 500 or 1000 or so acres to a land developer.

Need electriciy? Community MW Power Plant. Either natural gas or coal. Both are possible. If the project is built right the power plant could be made to operate at over 90% energy efficiency.

The combusted exhaust could be put through an SRU Flue Gas Condenser. Waste Is Not Waste If It Has A Purpose, and we have a purpose for all of that combusted exhaust. We turn it into good paying full time jobs and money.

I see America phasing out GW power plants, and instead having thousands of Community power plants locacated across the country. I believe this should also be done for security reasons.

Imagine a bunch of GW Power Plants getting hit 9-11 style. How long might it take to get them rebuilt, and what would be the results until?

America is so blessed to have an abundance of natural gas and coal. These Community Power Plants can be located almost anywhere. Secretary Burgum is pushing approval permits for natural gas pipelines. America has a lot of rail lines to transport coal, and if need be- trucks to deliver the coal to site. Coal can also be stockpiled, another benefit.

