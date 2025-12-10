Doug Sheridan points out that forward pricing doesn't support the idea that we’re facing big energy shortages due to AI data center development.

What is going on here? Sheridan offers possible explanations

The FT Energy Source column writes, there’s something weird going on in forward energy markets in the US.



The conventional narrative is that the rise of AI, as well as the electrification of cars and heating and air conditioning systems, is causing a huge boom in power demand in the US—which if not met could hobble the data center rollout and drive up utility bills.



According to Grid Strategies LLC, electricity usage will rise by an average of 5.7% every year until 2030, with peak demand forecast to increase 3.7% annually. But power generation and transmission infrastructure is limited and hard to build, and the wait time to connect to the grid is long.



Tech companies are sounding the alarm about energy shortages. Politicians are losing elections because of rising electricity costs and fears over data centers. Look out of your window and you might even see a data center being built. But some are questioning if electricity demands are being overstated.



That’s the conclusion activity in the forward energy markets seems to be pointing to. To wit, if electricity demand shoots up, unmet by supply, a market watcher could expect futures prices to rise dramatically. But this isn’t happening.

Travis Kavulla of NRG Energy, a generation and utility company, called attention to this recently, calling it a “vexing phenomenon.”



In grid operator PJM Interconnection‘s, which includes Virginia’s “data center alley,” forward prices for 2030 are only slightly elevated compared to 2026. In ERCOT, which serves Texas, the forward market has been “backward acted,” meaning distant years are cheaper than nearer ones. Data centers in that region are forecast to require 77 GW by 2030, a 163% increase from 2024 projections.



While there has been a modest upswing in recent months, market watchers say forward prices aren’t where they’d expect them to be. This could suggest traders think data center electricity demand is inflated due to building restrictions and equipment shortages.



Gabe Phillips, a former energy trader and chief executive at Catalyst Power Holdings LLC notes, “There are a thousand reasons why what’s announced publicly never materializes... In reality, many data centers aren’t going to connect to the power system. They’re going to be power islands.”

My Take: It’s a combination of a bubble (large numbers of developers pursing a large but still limited demand, and lots of power islands.

#Energy #AI #DataCenters #Electricity #Demand #PowerIslands

