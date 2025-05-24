Energy Security and Freedom

Ah - one of my favorite people to dislike and distrust.

Let's not forget the statement he made a few years ago, that if the energy transition did not move along more quickly they may have to consider eminent domain to get it done.

I want everyone to remember that - for some leopards never change their spots and Mr. Dimon is an apex predator.

