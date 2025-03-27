Are EVs Making Any Money for Anyone Yet? That's the Central Question Isn't It? Or, Is It About Saving the Planet?
Geoff of Geoff Buys Cars has put out another wonderful short video asking the only truly important question regarding EVs: do they make money for anyone?
This is a fact-filled video that sums up the EV situation. As Geoff notes, it was never about saving the planet, and if you believe it was, you’ve been had!
Enjoy!
I had missed the Feb. Ford earnings report, which Geoff brings out here - that they're projecting another $5-5.5 Billion loss for this year on their EV division, after losing $5.1 Billion last year. In other words, they're continuing to lose more money on EVs each year - an incredible way to run a business. But the most revealing part of his video was the visual on how Teslas are making a profit - not because it's a profitable business, but because of carbon credits and government incentives. I took a screenshot of that visual, which included the fact that they buy parts from China.
If anyone ever believed it was about saving the planet I have 2 properties for sale - one a desert island in the Everglades and the other a swamp in the Arizona desert.