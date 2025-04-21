Are EVs from Communist China "I Spy" Machines? British Military Warns Against Talking Around Them!
The MGUY, a former Brit with an engineering and law background, now living in Australia, says, in this 8:51 minute video, that EVs produced by Communist China are rolling spy machines:
This is an issue that is not discussed nearly enough.
Wow. Great question. I've long thought hooking their panels and inverters onto our (the west) grid was idiotic.
How about the smart city infrastructure we are loading in our cities with No mandate to that?
The cameras on the underside of street lights or the wifi? I hardly trust the municipal Ding dongs to have protected our privacy from China. How about other devices within that infrastructure that we have no knowledge of?
I read that China runs belt and road through Africa and finances it (usaid?). If the locals turn on them China doesn't care, as they have spy ware and know everything.
Made in China has become in the context of the all system subversion naive. I feel the military needs to be testing municipal architecture that has been loaded under c40.org and Globalcovenantofmayors.org
Then the emf rf bubble of our vehicles needs considering.
Just as all phones are spy machines, so are ALL cars.