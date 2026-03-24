Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
3h

Rechargeable batteries have long been a fire risk. Edison used Nickel-iron batteries in the first electric vehicles. They proved to be a fire hazard due to continuous evolving of hydrogen due to corrosion currents. As higher energy densities are sought, so are the risks increased. Better heat management and better cell materials will bring down the risks, though increasing costs. The advent of internet shopping has created the perfect use of battery vehicles: pick up and delivery. Amazon is a great example of this use, using AI for picking and route planning.

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
1h

I read Dr. Hogan's article on the Moss Landing disaster. It was very informative.

You raise important questions, but at the same time trigger more questions. First of all, you make a terrible concession when you say "Before we mandate widespread EV adoption" as if that would be OK. No EV or renewable should ever, ever be mandated. It should always be optional and voluntary.

What do you mean by "millions of networked vehicles"? Private vehicles are not networked, are they? I hope not. Maybe Teslas, since they can be upgraded remotely. I don't know if other makers can do that...? Maybe city buses? Maybe Ubers? I'd like to know more detail...

I appreciate the warnings and the need for security, but could you flesh this out a little more?

What do you mean by " a distributed energy storage network that spans entire regions"? BESS systems? or connected rooftop solar that can be controlled remotely by the utility, like in Australia and some utilities now in the US? or both?

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