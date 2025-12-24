The eastern Canadian provinces have been pretty anti-fracking since the shale revolution began almost two decades ago, but there’s some great news from Nova Scotia suggesting “the times are a changing,” as we learn from this story:

The Nova Scotia government is working with Dalhousie University to issue a call for companies interested in exploring for onshore natural gas in the province. The $30-million project will see the university conduct research and set qualification criteria for companies interested in drilling exploratory wells. Companies will still need regulatory approval from the Department of Energy before they can start drilling. The government also says it may take equity stakes in drilling companies, potentially giving it a share of any profits.

The exploration call comes after the Progressive Conservative government lifted a decade-long ban on natural gas fracking in March. The government estimates there are 198 billion cubic metres of onshore natural gas in the province. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2025.

Note the government wants a piece of the action! Perhaps they’re emulating Trump’s strategy with respect to developing rare earth mineral operations in the US. It’s not clear whether governments should be partners in businesses. Nonetheless, it’s likely this was a factor in returning to reality in Nova Scotia.

The Fraser Institute addressed some of the others here back in February:

Atlantic Canada has significant reserves of unconventional natural gas that could be developed via the technology of hydraulic fracturing, to generate significant economic benefits. The Canadian Energy Research Institute estimates that Nova Scotia’s onshore, primarily shale gas potential in place at the Horton Bluff in Nova Scotia ranges from 17 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) to 69 Tcf. At current market prices for natural gas, this reserve would represent a market value of between $47 billion to $190 billion. Nova Scotia’s Frederick Brook shale formation has been estimated to hold between 67.3 Tcf to 80 Tcf of gas in place. At current market prices for natural gas, this reserve would represent a market value of $186 billion and $221 billion. Newfoundland & Labrador, as well as Prince Edward Island, are believed to have unconventional shale gas potential as well, though no firm estimates have been developed. However, moratoria on hydraulic fracturing instituted in 2013–2014 remain in place in the Atlantic provinces, preventing the development of Atlantic Canada’s shale resources, and leaving potentially large economic gains trapped underground. Removal of those moratoria would certainly be a first step in sending a signal that Atlantic Canada might be open for hydraulic fracturing gas development. However, it might not be enough to spur development of the resources. Environmental regulations such as the Impact Assessment Act, Canada’s Net Zero 2050 framework, Canada’s Clean Electricity Regulations, and opposition from Aboriginal groups would all pose barriers to natural gas development.

Looks like some of those obstacles are going away! Will New Brunswick be next? Let’s hope so!

