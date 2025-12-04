Doug Sheridan discusses the slow retreat of blue state governors from stupid “energy transitions” they planned and heretofore bragged about:

Chris Horner writes in the WSJ, the politically-driven effort to force a transition from traditional power to wind, solar and battery has produced an energy crisis in certain US states beset by increasing electricity rates and declining reliability. The costs have become so high leaders are finally scaling back their destructive policies.



Mikie Sherrill won NJ’s governorship this month in part by pledging to deal with electricity costs. In Congress, she reliably voted for the [flawed] energy-transition agenda but on the campaign trail she blamed Trump for her state’s problems.

Cal Gov. Gavin Newsom is moderating some of his positions in a state with the nation’s highest electricity rates. He recently signed legislation returning billions to the state’s beleaguered rate-payers. He deflects responsibility to subsidy reductions in Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” that have yet to take effect.



Holdouts remain. The watchdog tasked with ensuring reliability of New England’s grid warned of power shortages as soon as this winter, emphasizing the need to obtain dependable energy production. In other words, solar and wind will not deliver sufficient reliable power.



Facing voters and an election next year, Gov. Maura Healey clumsily denied responsibility for Massachusetts’s predicament. Then videos emerged of her taking credit for blocking the natural gas infrastructure she now says the state desperately needs.

Leaders of the Mass House of Reps quickly sought to force a vote to change the commonwealth’s 2030 climate mandate into an aspirational goal... while blaming Trump. After “an avalanche of opposition from climate groups,” House leadership denied the vote.



As politically smart as it would be to pivot, Healey is simply too invested in the climate-activist world. To wit, the videos of her insisting in 2022 on the “absolute” necessity of opposing new gas build-out and bragging about having blocked two natural gas pipelines into the state when she was attorney general.



Healey’s amicus brief in a 2016 case that successfully challenged a state regulator’s order allowing a utility to build natural-gas pipelines financed by rate-payers. Her victory in the case came about thanks to what her office called an “expert study that showed New England didn’t need new natural gas infrastructure. The study was paid for by a grant to then-Attorney General Healey from the Barr Foundation.



Healey in 2024 created an Office of Energy Transformation which is tasked with supporting her proposed “Energy Affordability” legislation. It’s being staffed on a pro bono basis with the same “expert study” authors she used when previously misjudging the state’s needs.



Bottom Line: It’s encouraging that from NJ to California some elected officials are pumping the brakes on energy transition. The question is whether enough of their peers will see things more clearly before the lights go out.

My Take: Doug missed something here and it is that even Maura Healey has softened her stance on natural gas pipeline projects, as Jim Willis explained here.

