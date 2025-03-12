I detest the idea of environmental justice. It’s akin to the concept of hate crimes. There is only crime and justice, and attaching adjectives to these terms only opens them up to abuse by special interests. We see that abuse clearly in the case of environmental justice, which is treated strictly as a club to be used against politically incorrect projects such as pipelines or power plants. NGOs throw money into lawfare citing it as the excuse, but the phoniness of the whole thing becomes blantantly obvious once one realizes the justice demanded is never used to support anything that might deliver prosperity to those for whom environmental justice advocates deign to speak.

Environmental justice is just another scam, in other words. That scam is pushed by elitist special interests on behalf of themselves and no one else. We see this in a recent article from the AP, which bemoans the U.S. Department of Transportation scrapping its environmental justice nonsense:

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on Monday rescinded Biden-era memos that he said called on state agencies to factor a “social justice and environmental agenda” into infrastructure project decisions. Former President Joe Biden’s administration issued two memos — in 2021 and 2023 — about using bipartisan infrastructure law funding and including “disadvantaged and under-represented groups in the planning, project selection, and design process” for updates to the nation’s roads, highways, bridges, transportation hubs and other key infrastructure. The memos said to make these updates while also keeping in mind environmental impacts and a changing climate. Duffy’s office said in a statement that the memos “added meritless and costly burdens related to greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives.” “The previous administration flouted Congress in an attempt to push a radical social and environmental agenda on the American people,” Duffy added. “This was an act of federal overreach. It stops now.” …Experts say these communities feel disproportionate impacts from nearby highways, Superfund sites and petrochemical plants, and are also often the most vulnerable to the climate change made worse by decades of pollution. These harmful emissions can cause cancer, affect heart and lung health, and contribute to shorter lifespans. Since returning to the White House, Trump has scrapped long-standing environmental justice policies and instructed agencies to eliminate related jobs while touting a reversal of diversity, equity and inclusion policy. The DOT’s statement also aligns with Trump Environmental Protection Agency pick Lee Zeldin’s pledge to end the use of environmental justice… “It feels like we’re moving backward in our efforts to ensure that all communities benefit equitably from infrastructure investments,” Roishetta Ozane, who founded the mutual aid and environmental justice organization the Vessel Project of Louisiana, said of Duffy’s edict. She noted that Duffy’s dismissal of greenhouse gas emissions and equity initiatives is particularly concerning. “The language used not only reflects a regression in policy but also a broader disregard for the voices advocating for a more just and sustainable future,” Ozane added. “It’s disheartening to see a lack of commitment to meaningful change, especially when it comes to ensuring that infrastructure projects serve the needs of all people, not just a select few.”

That last quote is rich given how a select few influenced the Delaware River Basin Commission to ban fracking in the basin, despite the same governing majority allowing it in the Susquehanna River Basin Commission, thereby depriving the former of the prosperity achieved by the latter. As a fan of Jane Jacob's “The Death and Life of Great American Cities,“ I can appreciate the damage done to communities by interstate highway routing and urban renewal, but what the DRBC did was essentially the same thing in reverse and pure abuse of the concept — environmental injustice if you will— without regard to the impact on communities.

But, here’s the thing. AP is a propaganda outlet for the same special interests who influenced the DRBC, oppose fracking and pipelines everywhere, and desire to kill oil and gas so as to make way for the Big Green Grift. I asked Grok who fund AP and got the following names, each of whom is a fractivist-enabling NGO of long-standing:

John S. and James L. Knight Foundation

MacArthur Foundation

William + Flora Hewlett Foundation

Climate and Land Use Alliance

Gates Foundation

The Rockefeller Foundation

Skoll Foundation

Stardust Fund

There are several others, of course, but these six alone are major funders of dozens and dozens of supposedly grass-roots groups ginned up to fight oil and gas at every opportunity. The AP is just one more these days, and this is how environmental justice became a force to reckon with — a sinister force intended to reward a select few. Thank goodness it’s being scrapped. Now, Congress needs to act to make the scrapping permanent.

#DRBC #SRBC #DOT #TRUMP #ENVIRONMENTALJUSTICE

