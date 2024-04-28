Guest Post by Roger Caiazza of Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.

Richard Ellenbogen is the President of Allied Converters and frequently copies me on emails that address various issues associated with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA).

I have published other articles by Ellenbogen, including a description of his keynote address to the Business Council of New York 2023 Renewable Energy Conference Energy titled: “Energy on Demand as the Life Blood of Business and Entrepreneurship in the State. I also put up his “Why NY State Must Rethink Its Energy Plan and Ten Suggestions to Help Fix the Problems,” another video presentation he developed describing problems with CLCPA implementation and a summary of his submitted comments in the Department of Public Service Proceeding 15-E-0302 related to the CLCPA net-zero mandate.

There are only a few people in New York who are trying to educate people about the risks of the CLCPA with as much passion as I am, but Richard certainly fits that description. He comes at the problem as an engineer who truly cares about the environment and how best to improve the environment without unintended consequences. He has spent an enormous amount of time honing his presentation summarizing the problems he sees but most of all the environmental performance record of his business shows that he is walking the walk.

According to New York climate activist non-governmental organizations New York is “failing to lead on climate.” Sane Energy Voice claims that following Governor Hochul’s scrapping of major offshore wind projects, Assembly Speaker Heastie’s decision to ditch the popular NY HEAT Act signifies New York’s failure to lead on climate. Richard Ellenbogen responded to the press release with an email that I reproduce below.

His recently submitted comments during the Department of Public Service Proceeding 15-E-0302 have to do with a net-zero mandate titled “Order initiating a process regarding the zero-emissions target” that will “identify innovative technologies to ensure reliability of a zero-emissions electric grid.” His comments discuss “a viable, affordable, and rapidly executable Plan B to assist NY State in reducing its carbon footprint using technologies that actually exist at scale, unlike the technologies proposed by the CLCPA which only exist at scale in the fantasies of its proponents.” I think it is important his message gets out to all New Yorkers to try to avert the inevitable collision between aspiration and reality.

The CLCPA established a New York “Net Zero” target (85% reduction and 15% offset of emissions) by 2050. It includes an interim 2030 reduction target of a 40% reduction by 2030 and a requirement that all electricity generated be “zero-emissions” by 2040. The Climate Action Council (CAC) is responsible for preparing the Scoping Plan that outlines how to “achieve the State’s bold clean energy and climate agenda.”

In brief, that plan is to electrify everything possible using zero-emissions electricity. The Integration Analysis prepared by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and its consultants quantifies the impact of the electrification strategies. That material was used to develop the Draft Scoping Plan.

After a year-long review, the Scoping Plan recommendations were finalized at the end of 2022. In 2023 the Scoping Plan recommendations were supposed to be implemented through regulation and legislation. For the most part that did not happen so in 2024 organizations like Sane Energy Voice are lobbying for various legislation to advance their agendas, including the NY HEAT Act.

If, according to a report released by NY Renews, the full NY Home Energy Affordable Transition bill were passed:

“the 25% of New York residents who have high energy burdens would cut their bills by over 44% and save an average of $136 a month. The mission of Sane Energy Project is to replace fracked gas infrastructure with 100% democratically controlled, renewable energy in New York State. We build every campaign through a lens of racial, social, and ecological justice.”

Richard Ellenbogen responded, in his email, to the following press release:

In a one-two punch this past week, a small group of corporate-backed Democratic legislators brought us closer to climate catastrophe by bowing to fossil fuel lobbyists and lawyers in shaping New York’s energy and economic policy. Now, more than ever, it’s time to fight hard and resist this insidious takeover. Last Friday, under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Energy and Resource Development Authority (NYSERDA) rejected three major offshore wind projects that Sane Energy Project had championed since 2015 when we led the campaign to stop the construction of a massive offshore liquefied fracked gas port complex near the Rockaway Peninsula and Long Beach that would have foreclosed the development of these wind projects. Also on Friday, the final New York State budget omitted the critical NY HEAT Act, which over 100 legislators co-sponsored. The New York Home Energy Affordable Transition Act would have facilitated an orderly transition from expensive and toxic fracked gas by ending subsidies that enrich the gas industry. Moreover, it would have capped energy bills for low- and middle-income households at 6% of their income, a crucial measure for safeguarding vulnerable New Yorkers. Every year in Albany, a handful of officials determine the state’s future. Swayed by energy industry lobbyists, they disregard scientific evidence, the climate law, and constituents’ demands. Our elected officials’ failure to champion sound energy policy sets a dangerous precedent. Kim Fraczek, Director of Sane Energy Project, said, “Governor Hochul and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie have chosen to prioritize corporate interests over the well-being of New Yorkers by scrapping significant offshore wind projects and excluding the crucial NY HEAT Act from the state budget. Their inaction is further underscored by National Grid’s egregious proposal to increase monthly bills for downstate residents by at least $30 to maintain their outdated, polluting gas system. We hold Hochul and Heastie responsible for future utility bill hikes and climate disasters, as their decisions blatantly ignore the urgency to transition to renewable energy and protect the most vulnerable communities.” Current negotiations surrounding National Grid’s proposed rate hike threaten to tighten the fossil fuel industry’s grip on New Yorkers. Sane Energy Project is focused on state regulators, who can choose energy efficiency and investment in thermal energy networks or perpetuate wasteful investments in National Grid’s antiquated gas system.

Before I describe Ellenbogen’s response I want to address the offshore wind projects. The emotion laden description of recent events: “Swayed by energy industry lobbyists, they disregard scientific evidence, the climate law, and constituents’ demands” is at odds with reality.

NYSERDA did not want to reject the three major offshore wind projects. Instead, “GE Vernova’s decision to alter its offshore wind turbine product from the initially proposed 18 MW Haliade-X platform to a 15.5/16.5 MW platform resulted in significant changes to the projects proposed into the solicitation.”

When NYSERDA announced the contract awards last October all the subcontractor agreements should have been clearly identified and signed off by all parties involved in the work, including things like what equipment, what labor costs, you name it. After an award there is some negotiation but that should not be a big lift because the details were already identified in the proposal/budget.

The size of the turbines should have been specified in the proposal. If GE as a subcontractor then changed the deal it would make the whole proposal unfundable. This is the last thing NYSERDA and Governor Hochul wanted because it means a big delay in the timeline as they need to have go back for another round of approvals and new contracts.

Ellenbogen on NY Heats

Other than a few formatting edits the following is all by Ellenbogen.

While I appreciate your passion, the science behind your email is misguided. As someone that decarbonized my home and business over two decades ago as the two following links document, I can assure you that there is nothing “sane” about NY Heats. It will literally be a death knell for both NY State residents and the state economy with absolutely no benefit to the environment. FYI, I have absolutely no interests in the fossil fuel industry but as an engineer for over forty years, I have a firm belief that all public policies have to be based upon scientific accuracy. NY Heats and the CLCPA throw science and math out the window. In a climate like NY State’s, NY Heats defies the Laws of Thermodynamics beyond there also being enormous logistical issues with implementing it. It will double or triple the load on every transformer in the state meaning that they will all have to be replaced, except those transformers don’t exist and there is an acute transformer shortage in the entire US at the moment. The doubling or tripling of load will also mean replacing all of the wires in NY State which will take about 60 years. Further, that will require an enormous amount of aluminum and there isn’t enough aluminum available to make beverage cans, let alone millions of miles of electrical conductors. Three aluminum smelters have closed in the United States in the past two years because their electric rates were too expensive, which is indicative of a shortage of electricity driving up the prices. There have been numerous articles written recently that indicate that the United States is running out of energy. That same electric shortage will also provide insufficient energy to operate the heat pumps that would be installed under Local Law 97 and NY Heats. Despite everyone’s wishful thinking, renewables are too intermittent and have too low of an energy density to successfully operate the expanded utility system that would be required under NY Heats. The NYS Public Service Commission is desperately looking for DEFR’s (Dispatchable Emission Free Resources) except with the exception of Nuclear which takes 17 years to get approved and sited, that technology does not exist and it is decades away so any increases in load that would result from NY Heats will increase fossil fuel generation where it is far less efficient than the onsite combustion of Natural Gas. The NYISO is already having difficulty meeting the scheduled deadline for closing the fossil fuel peaker plants and has extended their closing dates. That is going to be repeated extensively because there just isn’t enough energy and adding more solar panels and wind turbines will complicate that effort after a certain point. Look at what is currently happening in California. They are dumping solar because they over subsidized it and there is too much. The storage technology needed to utilize it is far too expensive to implement at that scale. If you look at NYSERDA’s 6 GW Enregy Storage report from 2022, they indicated that 1000+ hours would be needed to support the system. Even at 1000 hours for 6 GW at the price of storage in the report, that would cost $3.5 Trillion, or 15 times NY State’s annual budget and those batteries would last only ten years and have to be replaced. While battery costs have come down slightly since 2022, it has not been nearly enough to make them cost effective. The physics and the economics just don’t work. It has also been clearly documented that air source heat pumps double utility bills. That higher cost is a function of the holistic system wide energy inefficiencies of the air source heat pumps. Hydrogen storage technology is decades away at the utility scale needed. It is very difficult to store and transport and it presents its own GHG issues if it leaks. There is insufficient labor to execute the plan. There is a shortage of both electricians and plumbers and worse, there are not enough people to train even if they could develop the training programs. There are currently 500,000 open manufacturing jobs in the US, the same cohort of people that would be used for renewable and heat pump installation. The unemployment rate is near historic lows. Further, one thing that no one should want is inexperienced people handling the refrigerants involved with heat pump installation as those have carbon footprints 300 – 1000 times higher than CO2 and 10 – 30 times higher than methane. The leakage that will result from inexperienced workers handling refrigerants would be devastating. A Columbia University study indicated that one-half of Arctic ice melt resulted from the use of refrigerants. Regarding Offshore Wind, those bids were declined because the costs were far higher than the current electric rates. If the state has any hope of decarbonizing, alienating 60% of its population downstate with exorbitant electric rates is not the way to do it. That is especially true when 1.2 million downstate utility customers are already $1.8 billion in arrears. Further, the ships needed to install the offshore wind don’t exist at present. The first Jones Act compliant ship, the Dominion Charybdis left dry dock last week. The $650 million vessel is taking five years to build and will not be ready until late 2024/ early 2025. If they start another now, it will not be ready until 2028- 2029. The lack of the ships raises the installation costs far above where they otherwise would be which explains why the bids here are about double those in Europe where they have about 16-18 available jack ships. The balance of the world’s approximately 50 jack ships are in Southeast Asia. Energy cost increases resulted in the repeal of the Ontario, Canada energy plan after only 10 years. The same thing will happen in NY State if they aren’t careful. Decarbonization is necessary but it must follow the Laws of Physics and be mathematically possible to implement. The NY State plan doesn’t adhere to those requirements. There are things that adhere to science and mathematical accuracy that can be done to reduce the state’s carbon footprint but the CLCPA and NY Heats do not fall within that criteria.

Conclusion

In an email Ellenbogen concludes that “For anyone that understands energy math, the bill is a farce. The points made in it also don’t adhere to economic reality for the residents of NY State.” I completely agree with his conclusions.

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York. This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

