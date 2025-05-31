There has been a lot of coverage recently of growth in the Antarctic ice sheet. Most of it has been something like this from LiveScience:

An abrupt change in Antarctica has caused the continent to gain ice. But this increase, documented in NASA satellite data, is a temporary anomaly rather than an indication that global warming has reversed, scientists say. Antarctica has gained ice in recent years, despite increasing average global temperatures and climate change, a new study finds. Using data from NASA satellites, researchers from Tongji University in Shanghai tracked changes in Antarctica's ice sheet over more than two decades. The overall trend is one of substantial ice loss on the continent, but from 2021 to 2023, Antarctica gained some of that lost ice back. However, this isn't a sign that global warming and climate change have miraculously reversed. Picture a long ski slope with a small jump at the end. That's what a line through the Antarctic ice sheet data looks like when plotted on a graph. While there have been some recent ice gains, they don't even begin to make up for almost 20 years of losses.

Notice how the author, while acknowledging the growth of the ice sheet and reversal of a trend over two decades, spends most of his energy suggesting we should ignore what we learned and continue to rely on the politically correct green narrative that global warming is melting the ice and will soon drown us in rising seas. Some science.

Mount Erebus, Antartica, Volcano

Other articles do the same thing, while also using words such as ‘surprising’ and ‘unexpected,' which betray any idea climate scientists truly know why and how ice sheets are formed. Chemical engineer, Richard Cronin, though, writing on Facebook, offers some fascinating insights on the subject:

There are multiple citations that Ice Ages were accompanied by significant volcanic activity. Seismic heat injected into the oceans drove greater evaporation, sea levels lowered, and the snow accumulated across the land masses of the Northern Hemisphere, building glaciers. The US Geological Survey downplays our recent spate of seismic and volcanic activity that appears to be somewhat increased. They state that seismic detection has improved as well as communication. They say the level of activity is within norms. Yet, we have had seismic and volcanic activity in Hawaii, the Philippines, Mt. Spurr (Alaska), Crete, Turkey, Japan, Kazakhstan, and along the San Andreas fault. Pakistan had 9 earthquakes just in the month of May 2025. The Birch Glacier collapse buried the village of Blatten, Switzerland. Explanations are two-fold. The permanently frozen soil (permafrost) that held the mountain rock in place began to thaw due to rising temperatures, destabilizing the mountain structure. A series of rockfalls occurred above the glacier, adding mass and causing it to move more quickly. Hhhmm. Geothermal heat and rockfalls (seismic related) A few curious facts about Antarctica’s geography. The interior of Antarctica is the largest desert in the world. Moisture from the tropics or mid-latitudes does not reach the continent except around the perimeter. The circumpolar winds act as a barrier. However, Antarctica is very seismic with large subglacial lakes and trenches filled with melt water. The ice sheets of Antarctica’s interior are formed by steam coming up from below. The melt water provides lubricity for the movement of the ice sheet. The steam penetrates the cracks in the ice sheet, then freezes, expands, and pushes up an ice ridge. Where the steam melts through the ice sheets, a fumarole or chimney of ice forms, some reaching as high as 60 feet before toppling over and building anew. The ridges and fumaroles add to the ice mass. In addition to all of this, it has been observed that East Antarctica pulses up and down,and so “rivers of ice” are pushed through the mountain passes of the Transantarctic Mountain range and out onto the Ross Ice Shelf of West Antarctica to march on and calve. Large icebergs ground out on seamounts off West Antarctica, and ice floes just stack up, forming ice hummocks. The circumpolar winds pin the ice against the Antarctica Peninsula. The ice mass accumulates.

Interesting, isn’t it? Deserts, pulses, volcanoes, mountain passes, rivers of ice, and more. Why are we not hearing more about these things? Well, we know the answer, don’t we? Too much of climate science is no more than a political narrative designed to support a tribal ideology, green grifting or some combination of both.

