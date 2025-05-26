Canada just elected Mark Carney, a globalist member of the climate industrial complex as its Prime Minister, which suggested his party would act not much differently than Justin Trudeau. But, spmething very interesting is happening. It suggests Canadians are hedging their green energy bets.

The event was a speech by the nation’s new Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Tim Hodgson. He is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Markham—Thornhill, Ontario, but mostly grew up in Manitoba but later worked at Goldman Sachs in locations around the globe. and, apparently, had some involvement with MEG Energy, an oil sands producer. So he know Western Canada and the oil and gas industry. He spoke to members of the Calgary energy community and said this:

A nice summary of what he said was assembled by energy investor Eric Nuttal:

The new Minister of Energy & Natural Resources presented this morning to the Calgary energy community. His comments were encouraging, rationale, and pragmatic: "Canada will no longer be defined by delay, we will be defined by delivery" "every barrel of responsibly produced Canadian oil can displace riskier energy elsewhere in the world and break dependence on authoritarian regimes and reduce emissions"

" conventional and clean energy superpower"

"get more barrels to market while cutting emissions"

"we need infrastructure that gets our product to tidewater...diversifying beyond the US"

"we need energy security for all of Canada - Eastern Canada needs better security" "

energy is Canada's superpower"

"this relationship matters and I'm committed to a clean slate"

"the Canadian energy industry is the best in the world, we will treat it that way, let's keep it that way"

"my door is open, I want you to bring your ideas, bring your ambitions, and together we will build"

Although cautious in their assessments, the industry was, clearly, wowed by Hodgson’s speech. The BOE Report summarizes:

The Canadian dollar surged on Friday, touching 7-month highs near 73 cents. While broad US Dollar weakness was a theme, there’s also no doubt that comments from Tim Hodgson, Canada’s new Minister of Energy & Natural Resources, left currency traders optimistic about the potential for improved economic activity in Canada going forward. The Minister was speaking at an event in Calgary this morning… Canadian energy companies (and frankly ALL Canadian companies) will likely tread cautiously with this information, taking a once bitten, twice shy approach after a decade of seeing project approvals stretch to ridiculous levels, and bureaucratic red tape slow down growth. However, these are some of the most positive comments for economic growth that we’ve seen from a Canadian Minister in some time, so cautious optimism should be felt by many on the back of these remarks. The Loonie [Canadian Dollar] surged on the back of this cautious optimism on Friday.

So, what caused all this? After all, Carney is a full-fledged member of the Climate Industrial Complex, and Hodgson works for him. Is the latter simply reflecting his practical experience and Western Canadian values? That’s very unlikely, it seems to me. Hodgson knows the expectations of his party, after all, and they’re not especially friendly to oil and gas.

No, I expect Carney and Hodgson are doing a somewhat subdued black and white hat routine. Carney will espouse the climate narrative, which he needs to do politically. But, Carney’s no idiot. He knows the only way to compete on a world stage where Trump is ending the free ride Canada has had in terms of tariffs and trade with the U.S., is to press Canada’s natural advantage in oil and gas.

Moreover, Carney wants to fight back against Trump’s trolling of Canada as a 51st state and make sure Alberta isn’t tempted to take the offer. So, he’s unleashed Hodgson. The end result could a big win for Canada in three ways:

Canada will gain economically in a big way from developing its oil and gas, including a strengthening of its Loonie. Carney will theoretically demonstrate that Canada doesn’t need the U.S. to prosper. Trump’s tariffs will, in the end, reduce barriers to Canada-U.S. trade, and that will help both nations.

Ironic, isn’t it? Canada is hedging its green energy bets and taking a big and necessary step forward, all very likely due to Trump.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #Renewables #ClimateChange #Canada #Hodgson #Carney #Alberta #Oil #NaturalGas #Permitting

Share