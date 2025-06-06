Back in September of last year, California, which prides itself on being the front lines fighting for the latest crazed idea, enacted some legislation that literally steals energy from your EV. It. sets the stage for the Fool’s Gold State to use your EV to remedy the grid crisis it created by mandating and subsidizing green energy.

Will your EV power the lights in your neighbor’s home and will there be any charge left for you to travel?

Here, proudly stated via The Climate Center, is the essence of the story from the California perspective:

Last night, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 59 (Skinner) into law. SB 59 authorizes the California Energy Commission (CEC) to require that classes of electric vehicles (EVs) sold in California have bidirectional charging capability, which makes it possible to use the enormous amount of energy stored in EV batteries to shore up the power grid and back up homes and businesses as the state faces more outages from climate extremes. SB 59 was co-sponsored by The Climate Center, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and Nuvve. “After another summer of deadly heat waves and wildfires, Californians will soon be able to rely on electric vehicle batteries to avoid blackouts instead of dirty fossil fuels,” said Ellie Cohen, CEO of The Climate Center. “Putting more bidirectional electric vehicles on the road will help California keep the lights on, clean the air, and lower prices for ratepayers. We thank Governor Newsom for signing this foundational bill into law and Senator Skinner for her climate leadership.”\

Now, to find out what this really means, we turn to Australia via news reported by JoNova and its ABC. It’s a story about a fellow who installed solar panels and wasx talked into adding a battery to his system so he could sell power back to the grid now and then. It’s the exact same thing now being demanded by California, except that battery is in your EV in one case and in your home in the other. And, look what’s happening as AGL, the homeowner’s utility, has taken advantage of the system:

Like a growing number of consumers, Mr Anderson was enticed into buying a battery by the lure of a deal. In his case, it was from one of the key energy retailers in Australia, AGL, which was offering about $1,000 off the up-front costs of installing a system. In exchange, Mr Anderson says he agreed to participate in a so-called virtual power plant, or VPP. As part of a VPP, companies that are cordinating — or aggregating — households' batteries and other clean tech can use those devices according to the needs of the grid. Mr Anderson says that in the first year after joining the scheme and getting the battery, he barely noticed a thing. "It was all very gentle and easy going," he says. "It was, 'Hey, this is what it is, we promise we won't do these things, we promise we will do these things, we knock a thousand bucks off the battery, we put you on a five-year deal to stay on the program for five years.' "The idea of it was to help stabilise the grid in times of drama. "So it all seemed very reasonable. "And for the first year, I don't even think they touched the battery." That all changed after a year or so when Mr Anderson says he started noticing some dramatic shifts… Across Australia, huge numbers of consumers are slowly waking up to the presence of mysterious new power charges on their bills. For starters, he claims AGL placed him without proper warning on a complicated type of dynamic charge known as a demand tariff. Under a demand tariff, consumers are charged according to their single greatest half-hourly period of electricity use from the grid across an entire month. The charges are designed to discourage people from using power from the grid at peak times but consumer advocates and even some regulators say they are incomprehensible, ineffective and unfair. AGL denied it did not provide adequate notification, stressing Mr Anderson was given written communication flagging the change ahead of time. On top of this, Mr Anderson asserts AGL also started "draining" his battery at times, forcing him to buy power from the grid at peak prices. To compound his frustrations, he says the changes amounted to a double whammy — by forcing him to buy power from the grid at peak times, he claims he was driving up his costs under a demand tariff. AGL has disputed this claim. "They changed the way they use the battery," he says. "It went from these little bites every now and again to just full on sucking the thing down to its 5 per cent reserve level, just dragging everything out of it. "And you could map when they were doing that to when the price on the (national electricity market) had skyrocketed." …A spokeswoman rejected claims AGL ever entirely depleted the batteries of participating households, saying it was the company's policy to always leave at least 20 per cent of a charge remaining. "Customer participation in the VPP is entirely voluntary, and by enrolling in our VPP, customers receive payment for allowing us to use their battery in this way.” "A VPP participant's battery is never fully discharged."

And, here’s the big point that JoNova makes that is so relevant to California EVs

What good, exactly, is a battery left at 20% charge? For practical purposes the last 20% is untouchable. Beyond that, the homeowner risks permanent damage to the battery. At that point, it’s not backup power for your home, it’s a placebo with a lithium core. So when they say “we’ll never drain your battery below 20%”, what they really mean is: “We’ll take everything that’s usable — and leave just enough so the warranty doesn’t catch fire.”

AGL has apparently since dropped the tariff, but the battery issue remains, and this, of course, is precisely what California hopes to do with EVs in the future. Does the drawdown that may limit your ability to travel a bug in the system. Heck, no. It’s a feature. EVs are part of the plant to control all our movements.

