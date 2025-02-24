There have been so many, haven’t there?

This one, though, him to me as a farm boy raised on a small dairy farm. It involves a Federal grant of $86.7 million made to an outfit called the California Dairy Research Foundation to “Expand markets for climate-smart dairy products in California and support farmer implementation and monitoring of climate-smart practices.”

I’m not sure what climate-smart dairy products might be. Perhaps milk from cows fed scoops of Beano every day? Ice cream from milk produced by bovines wearing the latest in belch and fart catchers? Green cheese? Who knows?

The grant was from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service under a “Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities” program allocated a cool $3.4 billion from money borrowed from our descendants to the 5th or 6th generation to do the following:

In response to the climate crisis, USDA is pursuing actions within the agriculture sector to support the production of climate-smart commodities. For the purposes of this funding opportunity, a “climate-smart commodity” is defined as an agricultural commodity that is produced using agricultural (farming, ranching, or forestry) practices that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or sequester carbon. Adoption of these practices can produce other associated environmental benefits. Through Partnerships, USDA will support a set of pilot projects that provide incentives to producers and landowners to implement climate-smart production practices, activities, and systems on working lands; measure/quantify and monitor the carbon and greenhouse gas benefits associated with those practices; and develop markets and promote the resulting climate-smart commodities.

Yep, sounds like Beano for cows, belch catchers and green cheese to me. But, is it? And, what is the California Dairy Research Foundation? Well, it’s another NGO, of course, and here’s what it says about funding:

he California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF) is primarily funded by the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), which receives checkoff dollars from local dairy producers and is governed by the regulations set out in the Marketing Order for Research, Education and Promotion of Market Milk and Dairy Products in California, and the subsequent federal Dairy and Tobacco Adjustment Act of 1983.

Researching further on Grok, we learn this about where the grant money is going:

The Dairy Plus Program is an initiative in California aimed at helping dairy farms adopt advanced manure management practices to cut down on methane emissions and manage nutrient surpluses, like nitrogen and salt. It’s a collaboration between the California Dairy Research Foundation (CDRF) and the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), funded through a hefty $85 million grant from the USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program, secured in 2022. The idea is to go beyond what existing programs—like the Alternative Manure Management Program (AMMP) and Dairy Digester Research and Development Program (DDRDP)—already do, by incentivizing farmers to implement cutting-edge tech and practices that tackle both climate and water quality issues. Practically, it works by offering competitive grants to dairy producers. For example, in its first round in early 2024, it handed out nearly $18 million to 15 farms for projects like vermifiltration (using worms to filter manure wastewater), advanced solid separation with flocculants, and weeping walls (a low-tech way to separate manure solids from liquid). These efforts are meant to keep more manure out of lagoons—where it produces methane—and better manage nutrients to protect groundwater. The program ties into AMMP and DDRDP, so funded projects often build on those methane-reduction strategies, adding extra environmental benefits. The broader goal is ambitious: help California’s dairy sector, which pumps out over 40 billion pounds of milk yearly, hit the state’s target of slashing methane emissions by 40% from 2013 levels by 2030, per Senate Bill 1383. Early results suggest it’s on track—those 15 projects alone are projected to cut 148,451 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions annually, akin to pulling 32,600 cars off the road. Plus, it’s not just about climate; it’s about keeping dairy farming viable in a state with tough environmental regs, while also proving these solutions can scale globally. The catch? Farmers have to jump through hoops like pre-project consultations and federal compliance to get the cash. Applications for 2025 are already in the pipeline, so it’s an ongoing push.

So, it turns out, it’s about manure management for which other financial help is already available. What is not said here, though, is that California dairy farms are gigantic 10,000 cow milk factories, not farms as we know them. This Federal grant only subsidizes them so they can drive more small to mid-sized out of business.

It’s a form of corporate welfare enabled by employing climate as an excuse. We have no business extorting money from Pennsylvania and Upstate New York farmers and other citizenry to give to California farmers to meet their state’s absurd standards, however good the intent may be.

#DairyFarms #USDA #NRCS #Grants #Methane #California #Climate

Share