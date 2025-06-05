Remember the Felicity Ace? It was a car-carrying ship that was transporting 4,000 vehicles, including EVs, that caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean in 2022, burned for nine days, and than eventually sank down to the nether world.

Then, there was the Fremantle Highway ship. It carried 3,783 vehicles, including nearly 500 EVs, caught fire off the Dutch coast. It, too, burned for days.

The news reports, of course, refused to assign the cause to EV battery fires. Not politically correct, you know. And, then, last September, there was this from a post by some super-enthusiastic EV-hyping UK “experts” in maritime security matters:

Forward-thinking ship operators are leading the charge in mitigating the risks associated with EV transport. These proactive measures are setting new standards for maritime safety: Pre-Loading Assessments: Some operators thoroughly check EV battery conditions before loading vehicles onto ships. This proactive approach helps identify potentially high-risk cars before they become a problem at sea.

Banning Onboard EV Charging: Companies like DFDS have implemented strict policies prohibiting EV charging while on board their vessels. This simple yet effective measure significantly reduces the risk of battery-related incidents during transit.

Advanced Firefighting Equipment: In addition to training, companies invest in cutting-edge firefighting equipment designed specifically to tackle EV fires. This includes specialised extinguishing agents and tools capable of addressing lithium-ion battery fires.

Specialised Firefighting Training: Recognising the unique challenges posed by EV fires, operators such as Brittany Ferries are investing in specialised training programs for their crew members. This ensures personnel have the knowledge and skills to handle EV-specific emergencies.

DFDS, for example, has shown leadership by implementing defensive measures such as banning EV charging while on board its vessels. Meanwhile, Brittany Ferrieshas invested in specialist EV firefighting training and equipment for crew members.

Hmm….sounds to me like there are issues, notwithstanding the EV lady protesting too much to the contrary.

Now, there’s this from CarScoops:

Cargo Ship Vanished In Smoke With 3,000 Cars And EVs Still Trapped Below Deck Morning Midas was en route to Mexico with at least 800 electric cars when the fire broke out in the Pacific. [N]ews of another shipping fire reminds us that electric cars sure are combustible. The cargo ship was on its way from Asia to North America when a fire broke out forcing the crew to abandon the vessel in the middle of the Pacific ocean, leaving thousands of brand new cars onboard. The Morning Midas departed China for Mexico on May 26, carrying roughly 3,000 vehicles, including around 800 electric cars. But eight days into its 19-day voyage, just after midnight UTC (7:00 p.m. EST) on June 3, smoke was spotted billowing from one of the decks. UK-based shipowner Zodiac Maritime has since confirmed that the fire originated in the section of the vessel carrying electric vehicles. “The crew immediately initiated emergency firefighting procedures using the vessel’s onboard fire-suppression systems,” said Zodiac Maritime, the car-carrier’s owner, per Lloyd’s List. “However, despite their efforts, the situation could not be brought under control.” After contacting the US Coast Guard, the 22-man crew decided to abandon ship, jumping into the lifeboat, after which they were picked up by a nearby merchant ship. With the fire still burning at the time of writing, the condition of the thousands of cars still onboard is unknown… Some shipping companies, such as Norway’s Havila Kystruten, now refuse to carry electric vehicles, judging the risk factor too high.

So, there you have it. Despite all the beautiful people saying there’s no proof EV batteries are to blame, we’ve had three EV-carrying car carriers in three years that have ended up on fire as they have ridden the ocean deep. And, it has happened with the cars just sitting there on boats, undisturbed by anyone. Such is the danger of big lithium batteries and thermal runways, a term we never much heard before the EV era, which seems unlikely to achieve the glowing predictions of advocates. The only thing glowing, in fact, seems to be car carriers on fire.

Here is a video of the Morning Midas before the fire:

Hat Tip: D.S.

#Climate #GreenEnergy #EVS #ClimateChange #Batteries #CarCarriers #Fires #MorningMidas

Share