The Biden-Harris Administration has joined other suicidal Western nations in pushing EVs, powered by lithium batteries on all of us, with no regard for the impact on the grid our safety. The stories of EV car fires are now legion. Proponents say they happen less often the ordinary car fires, but the latter can be put out, of course, and EV fires generally cannot. Moreover, EV fires happen for no apparent reason when parked or stored and, because they're then typically near other vehicles, a chain reaction then takes place, destroying parking garages and even setting ships on fire.

Smoke from Montreal Fire, Photo: Daniel Perin

The latest example has nothing to with EVs per se, but is still highly relevant to the question that must be posed. Namely, how many more such fires will take place before there is some major catastrophe and the safety question is finally addressed in a meaningful manner? That it is not being adequately addressed now is apparent from the following Montreal Gazette story brought to my attention by a loyal reader:

Montreal’s fire department said late Monday it had contained a fire in a container at the Port of Montreal holding 15,000 kilograms [roughly 33,000 pounds or 1.6 tons] of lithium batteries. Some residents of the Mercier—Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough were advised to stay in their homes Monday evening and close their windows as foul-smelling smoke filled the area. The city confirmed around 10:30 p.m. that the confinement advisory had been lifted and the air did not pose any danger to residents. Martin Guilbault, division chief of the Montreal fire service, said the smoke “was smelling bad but it was not dangerous,” and added that air quality was monitored through the evening. The confinement area, bordered by Vimont St, Hochelaga Ave., Haig Ave. and the St. Lawrence River, asked residents to stay inside their homes and close their windows. Notre-Dame St. was closed to traffic, and power was shut off to thousands in the area as a precaution. By 10 p.m., power had been restored and Notre-Dame reopened to traffic, and people were being allowed to return home. The fire began around 3:15 p.m. in a container filled with the batteries in Section 62 near the Bossuet St. entrance. A container ship, identified by MarineTraffic.com as the Danish-flagged Vistula Maersk, was moored nearby. “The main problem with the lithium battery is that the lithium battery is able to produce its own heat, so when it gets on fire it produces a lot of heat which ignites the next battery,” Guilbault explained. “And as lithium batteries are made in series, these batteries are small. That’s why these battery fires are hard to put out. “The only way we have to put it out is to put water on it so we can cool down all the batteries and stop that chain reaction.”

The fire official stated the smoke was not dangerous. Was that true? Well, readers will recall the New York City incident where a man carried his e-bike battery up to his office using the elevator only to be killed by the resulting smoke and drug out of the elevator dead. And, then, there was that Korean battery facility where the battery fire smoke killed workers who couldn't escape fast enough.

So as to verify my recollection this stuff is very dangerous I inquired of Perplexity and got this answer:

Smoke from lithium-ion batteries can indeed be dangerous due to the toxic gases released during a fire or thermal runaway. Here are the key points regarding the dangers associated with lithium battery smoke: Toxic Emissions Hydrogen Fluoride (HF): One of the most concerning emissions from lithium-ion battery fires is hydrogen fluoride, which can be released in significant quantities (up to 600 ppm). This gas is highly toxic and poses severe health risks, including respiratory issues and potential long-term damage to lung tissue, as its immediately dangerous to life and health (IDLH) concentration is just 30 ppm. Other Toxic Gases: In addition to HF, lithium battery fires can emit other harmful substances such as hydrogen cyanide, carbon monoxide, and various fluorinated compounds. These gases can pose both explosion risks and serious health threats if inhaled. The presence of these gases can lead to confusion during firefighting efforts since they often appear as black smoke, making it difficult for responders to recognize the danger. Chemical Composition: The smoke from lithium-ion battery fires contains a complex mixture of chemicals, including heavy metals like cobalt and nickel, which are hazardous at relatively low exposure levels. These contaminants can linger in the environment and on surfaces long after the fire has been extinguished, posing ongoing health risks. Health Risks Immediate Effects: Inhalation of smoke from lithium-ion batteries can lead to acute symptoms such as coughing, difficulty breathing, and irritation of the eyes and skin. Prolonged exposure may result in more severe health complications, including lung damage and carcinogenic effects due to substances like cobalt. Long-term Exposure: There is limited research on the long-term effects of exposure to these smoke emissions, but some compounds are known carcinogens or have other serious health implications. It is advisable to avoid any exposure and ensure proper ventilation in affected areas. Safety Recommendations Evacuation: In the event of a lithium battery fire, it is crucial to evacuate the area immediately and allow trained emergency responders to handle the situation. This minimizes the risk of inhaling toxic smoke and gases. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): First responders should use appropriate PPE that can protect against inhalation of toxic fumes. However, many environments may lack adequate safety equipment, increasing risks for those attempting to intervene without proper gear. In summary, smoke from lithium-ion batteries is indeed dangerous due to the toxic gases produced during combustion. Proper precautions should be taken to avoid exposure during incidents involving these batteries.

So, were residents in more danger than the fire official suggested? It seems so, although air pollution does tend to dissipate quickly. And, residents were advised to close their doors and windows. But, to say there was no danger, reeks of ther political correctness that dominates officialdom these days. Doctors were warned to not challenge the COVID narrative, for example, and who cannot imagine frat boy Trudeau's government or Quebec's or Montreal's would not instruct the fire folks to go easy on this one to avoid upsetting the EV cart?

This is the real danger and sooner or later we are going to see a real disaster from all this political correctness. Check out this video about smoking luggage:

It's way past time to take this stuff seriously, especially with EVs, electric bikes and the like.

#EVs #Fires #Battery #Lithium

Share