A study friendly to wind energy but, nonetheless, honestly critical of its potential was just published in the Cell Reports Sustainability journal. The report, titled “A theoretical upper limit for offshore wind energy extraction,” provides still more evidence of the futility of wind energy, especially of the offshore type. The study speaks for itself, but, as is our custom, we include the abstract and conclusions below with some emphasis added:

Abstract: Offshore wind energy is key to energy transition, but its true potential is often overstated. As wind farms become larger and denser, they change the atmospheric boundary layer, reaching up to the strong geostrophic winds a few kilometers above the surface. Energy extraction depends on the vertical transfer of momentum from these high-altitude winds down to the turbines, which sets a physical ceiling on how much energy can harvested. A closed-form analytical model, validated against more than 420 years of operational data from 72 wind farms, defines this upper limit through a dimensionless Wind Farm Wind Factor, which condenses the key design and operational conditions of the wind farm, turbine, and site. A benchmark of national policy targets shows expectations of energy production up to 50% higher than can realistically be achieved. Such overestimation not only hides true energy costs but also underestimates power variability, integration, and curtailment risks, and it distorts policy pathways. When projections exceed physical limits by such margins, the resulting electricity shortfall can destabilize decarbonization strategies and reach deep into society and the economy. Because of the long lead times to develop projects and new electricity systems including storage and the long operational life of these assets, errors in projections will affect multiple generations. The heavy demands on society (e.g., qualified labor), the economy, and the environment mean that corrective paths may become costly or unfeasible for a country or region. The framework provides policymakers, planners, and communities with a rigorous yet simple tool to set credible targets; compare technology choices; and balance trade-offs between space use, biodiversity, and energy security. It also enables collaboration across engineering, economics, and environmental sciences, helping to deliver on climate goals without overpromising or undermining trust in energy transition…

Conclusions: This study establishes a physically grounded upper limit on wind farm performance, demonstrating that aerodynamic constraints impose a fundamental ceiling on the energy extractable from the marine ABL. Central to this finding is the Wind Farm Wind Factor—a dimensionless parameter that concisely captures the influence of wind resource, turbine design, and farm layout on achievable capacity factor. The sensitivity to the Weibull shape factor k is shown to be comparatively minor. The Wind Farm Wind Factor provides an elegant and straightforward approach to assessing wind farm performance, requiring only the local wind speed, the rated wind speed of the turbine, and a simplified representation of wind farm layout based on turbine density and frontal distribution. This relationship has been encapsulated in a clear analytical formula. We validated the developed model extensively using historical operational data from 72 offshore wind farms, collectively representing more than 420 years of production records. The validation results demonstrate excellent agreement with real-world performance data, reflected in a strong correlation between predicted and observed production once operational losses are accounted for. Leveraging the validated model, we evaluated offshore wind policy targets from several countries, including the UK, France, Germany, the US, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Our analysis identified substantial and systematic discrepancies between national policy projections and the realistic aerodynamic limits. Notably, the Dutch offshore wind program exhibited the most significant overestimation, predicting capacity factors nearly 50% above feasible limits. Similar, although less extreme, overestimations were observed for France (up to 22%), Belgium (24%), and the US (13%–20%). Such widespread discrepancies underscore a global risk of inflated expectations, potentially leading to misguided investments and infrastructure planning and failure of energy supply. An important additional insight from our analysis is that the most significant reductions in capacity factor occur as wind farm density increases from isolated to moderate levels (i.e., up to 7 MW/km2). Beyond this, further increases in density result in much smaller incremental losses in capacity factor. Given the limitations of available marine space, very high-density wind farms (i.e., above 15 MW/km2) may therefore be desirable, despite slightly lower individual turbine efficiency. Although these dense configurations require more materials and pose system integration challenges, their benefits for marine space conservation could justify the trade-off—particularly in crowded or ecologically sensitive environments, where maximizing total yield per unit area must be balanced with the need to protect marine habitats and biodiversity. These findings strongly indicate that foreseeable offshore wind capacity factors will be substantially lower than values currently assumed in major energy integration and system planning studies. Recognizing and correcting these biases are critical to the integrity and effectiveness of energy policy and infrastructure decisions. The security of energy supply is crucial, and mistakes in long-lead projects are difficult to correct. Systematic overestimation of capacity factor risks not only project underdelivery and financial shortfalls but also threatens energy security, investor confidence, and the credibility of national decarbonization strategies. This model provides a clear benchmark that can be used by system operators, policymakers, planners, and investors to set physically robust expectations and align investments with achievable targets. Our analytical model helped us to carefully examine how important wind turbine design factors, especially hub height and specific rotor power, affect performance of and energy capture in wind farms. This assessment clarifies which design adjustments yield meaningful improvements in wind farm performance and energy capture. Although primarily developed for offshore conditions, the proposed model is sufficiently general to be directly applicable to large-scale onshore wind farms as well. In summary, this study presents and validates a robust, simple, and physically grounded analytical model for wind farm power production. By unifying turbine design, wind resource, and farm layout into a single dimensionless parameter—the Wind Farm Wind Factor (𝜙WF)—this work offers both a scientific advance and a practical tool. It clarifies the aerodynamic limits of wind energy while providing planners, policymakers, industry, investors, and civil society with a transparent and reliable benchmark for setting credible, physically achievable expectations. The model’s accessibility also empowers non-specialists to independently evaluate proposed projects and challenge unrealistic or unsustainable plans, supporting informed debate on energy security and environmental scrutiny in crowded or ecologically sensitive marine environments.

