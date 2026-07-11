Guest Post by Jeff Reynolds via CFACT.

Even for a blue city run by the DSA and tree hippies, this would be suicidal.

A petroleum distributor in Portland, Oregon, has sounded the alarm on a plan by the state to reduce the supply of gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel. In the name of seismic safety, they propose to decommission 20 percent of the storage capacity located in Portland that supplies 90 percent of the fuel for the entire state.

The problem? Oregon already has only a 3-5 day diesel supply at any given time — for the entire state. Reducing that by 20 percent puts the state at extreme risk of fuel shortages during periods of crisis, disaster, or heightened demand.

What this really represents is this deep blue state’s abiding commitment to completely phase out “fossil fuels” in order to save the planet, using “seismic safety” as a cover.

Mark Fitz, the president of StarOilco, posted this on LinkedIn:

Did you know that the terminals in the northwest side of Portland, Oregon only hold a 3-5 day supply of fuel. Also these terminals handle over 90% of the fuel flowing into Oregon. And oh yeah. The City of Portland is proposing these terminals get rid of 20% of their tanks. They say the fuel storage is dangerous. Clearly they aren’t aware of how dangerous it gets when there is no fuel due to a supply problem.

Blue State Extremism

The City of Portland has developed a program to require a 20 percent reduction in fuel storage capacity at the Critical Energy Infrastructure (CEI) Hub in northwest Portland by 2036. The move jeopardizes the region’s fuel supply security. The CEI Hub, a six-mile industrial corridor along the Willamette River, stores approximately 90% of Oregon’s liquid fuel supply — including gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

According to state emergency planning documents, the terminals there typically hold an average of only three to five days’ worth of regular unleaded gasoline and diesel under normal operating conditions. Fuel arrives primarily via pipeline from Washington refineries and marine vessels, then gets distributed across the state by truck and pipeline.

City planners argue the reduction is necessary due to the hub’s high seismic vulnerability. The area sits on liquefiable soils and is at significant risk from a major Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. Studies by the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries (DOGAMI) and Multnomah County have highlighted the potential for widespread tank failures, spills, fires, and environmental damage on a large scale.

But that is just a cover story for the true agenda.

Portland Dominates, the Rest of Oregon Gets Ignored

The environmental extremists really run the show in Portland. The proposal, developed through the CEI Hub Policy Project, includes limits on new storage expansion and requirements for safety upgrades. In March 2026, the Portland Planning Commission recommended a draft that incorporates the 20 percent capacity drawdown along with other restrictions.

The measure now moves to Portland City Council for public hearings and potential adoption later in 2026. Critics of the plan, including industry representatives and some community members, warn that reducing storage capacity could leave the Pacific Northwest more exposed during supply disruptions. They point to the hub’s already limited inventory buffer and the potential economic and public safety impacts of fuel shortages affecting transportation, heating, emergency services, and aviation.

Supporters of the proposal counter that modernizing infrastructure and reducing overall fuel dependence aligns with long-term climate goals and the “green energy transition.”

As Portland moves toward final deliberations, the outcome will shape energy reliability for the rest of Oregon and the broader region.

From Portland.gov FAQ page:

Q: What changes were adopted by City Council?

A: In December 2022, Portland City Council unanimously adopted code changes to PCC 16.60, also known as Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) to further reduce dependence on nonrenewable fossil fuels and help meet the City’s 100% Renewable Energy resolution. The changes reflect the State’s new Clean Fuels Program, favorable market conditions, and advances in new renewable fuel products. The new RFS phases in increasing blends of low carbon biofuels over the next several years. The policy will shift Portland’s diesel fuel mix to 99% renewable in 2030. Portland’s policy is unique in that it includes a Carbon Intensity Standard to shift biofuels in Portland to fuels that are lower carbon across their entire lifecycle, like recycled waste grease. Q: What is the phase-in schedule for the RFS?

A: The phase-in schedule is shown in the table below: Percentage of fuel type by volumeFuel typeCurrentJuly 1, 2024July 1, 2026July 1, 2030Diesel95%85%50%1%Renewable fuel requirement (min)5%15%50%99%

Kyle Diesner, the environmental extremist who crafted this “phase-in” schedule, works for the City of Portland Bureau of Planning and Sustainability as a Climate Policy Analyst. In March 2026, Diesner testified that carbon emissions in Portland peaked in 2000 and have come down since then. He said, “emissions have declined 26% since 1990, while population has grown 38% and jobs have increased 35%.”

His proposal? Steeper declines. “Decarbonizing the electric grid is a top priority,” Diesner said. He noted that diesel power generation provides 16% of the electricity consumed in Oregon. The switch to biofuels will accomplish those goals, according to Diesner.

He also observed that Portland’s “low carbon concrete procurement policy” requires the city to use less concrete in construction projects, as it represents a source of emissions.

Minuscule Solutions for Global Numbers

According to Oregon’s own statistics, the state accounts for approximately 0.11-0.12 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions.

Of course, the goal of these efforts is not to have a material impact on the environment, it’s to create a society more aligned with the narrative.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Diesner previously sat on the boards of directors for the Community Energy Project, Inc. (CEP), and Resolutions Northwest.

CEP is a 501(c)3 that describes itself as a social welfare organization that “empowers people to maintain healthier, more livable homes, control their utility costs, and conserve natural resources.”

Resolutions Northwest describes its mission as envisioning “inclusive and just communities,” and facilitating “honest dialogue to resolve conflict and advance racial & social justice.” Consulting services they provide include certification as a Practitioner of Restorative Justice.

In short, Diesner is a true believer. And so are most of the city councilors who witnessed his testimony.

So as always, Portland extremism puts the rest of the state at a massive disadvantage. Just as when forest mismanagement leads to devastating wildfires, or the gutting of rural county budgets due to the moratorium on logging activity.

The risk of supply interruptions is no mere abstraction. Just in November 2025, a leak in the Olympic Pipeline near Everett, Washington — which delivers 90 percent of Oregon’s gas, diesel, and jet fuel — led to multiple shutdowns over several weeks. Gov. Tina Kotek (D) declared a statewide fuel emergency in response, and fuel prices skyrocketed.

This followed a shorter pipeline shutdown on the same line a few months earlier.

In 2023, a leak in the pipeline led to another significant shutdown while repairs and cleanup took place. The region also feels effects when trains carrying fuel derail, weather interrupts flows, or global pandemics lead to panics and price spikes.

But none of that matters if Portland considers its contributions to “global warming” the greatest emergency it faces.

Nor does it matter if Portland drags the rest of the state down with it.

Editor’s Note: This article explains the problems associated with all heavily urbanized blue states. They are dominated by populations of city folks who have no idea how their food and energy are produced and delivered, and are governed by elites who don’t need to care about these mundane concerns. No state remains sane without healthy rural and suburban populations to counter the urban ignorance, the green religion, and the grifter generation of trust-funders.

This article originally appeared at Restoration News.

Jeff Reynolds is Senior Editor for Restoration News, specializing in energy and science policy, as well as dark money. Jeff is an author, editor, strategist, and public speaker.

#JeffReynolds #Portland #Diesel #BlueStates #Food #Energy #BlueStates

Share

While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!