We have, for some time now, been pointing out that coal cannot be dismissed as a means of making electricity in a world where data centers are the new thing and reliable power is ever more critical. Natural gas is cheap and clean, but cannot be stored. Nuclear is very clean, the uranium can be stored, but it’s expensive. Coal is cheap, not as clean as we’d like, but easy to store. Put them all together and you have a reliable grid and energy security. We need all three, and folks are starting to notice, especially as the “energy transition” continues to unwind.

"Blue coal" is a type of processed coal designed to burn more cleanly.

A new post at Real Clear Energy, the second in a week or so, makes the case for coal, this time as a bridge fuel, the moniker often assigned to natural gas before it became clear it needed to be much more than that. Here is a consolidated version of the story, written by Bernard L. Weinstein, from the Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University (emphasis added):

[T]he North American Electric Reliability Corporation’s (NERC) summer reliability assessment published on May 18 cited the 15-state Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) as the regional grid most likely to see a meltdown this summer. NERC’s warning proved to be prescient. On May 25, more than 100,000 customers in and around New Orleans lost power for most of the day when electricity demand exceeded supply, despite an emergency order from the Department of Energy several days earlier to keep a 1,560 megawatt coal plant in Michigan on-line that was slated for closure by the end of May. ERCOT, the Texas grid operator, has also warned of possible outages this summer due to potential low solar and wind energy availability during peak demand. The strains on America’s power grids are easy to explain. After remaining relatively flat for a decade, electricity demand is now projected to jump 50% over the next 10 years. Investments in server farms, artificial intelligence, crypto-mining, and a revival of manufacturing activity account for most of this growth. For example, a recent study by the Berkeley National Laboratory found that data centers consumed 4% of total U.S. electricity in 2023 but will account for 12% of power demand by 2028.

At the same time, construction of new base-load power plants—natural gas, nuclear, and coal—has plummeted. Driven by federal, state, and local tax incentives, wind and solar have accounted for the lion’s share of new installed generation in recent years. The problem, of course, is that these power sources are intermittent, which is why New Orleans lost electricity in May and why the Iberian Peninsula suffered a blackout in April… Since 2010, 300 “always on” coal-fired power plants have been closed, reducing its share of generation from 45% to 16% nationwide. Only about 200 remain on the regional grids today… Not only is power demand poised to surge but building and connecting wind and solar plants, as well as the infrastructure needed to integrate them into the grid, is proving increasingly costly and challenging. Coupled with higher interest rates and supply chain challenges, local opposition to wind and solar farms, as well as new transmission lines, is having a significant impact on the speed and scale at which new generation is entering service. The era of tearing down existing, well-operating power plants before reliable replacement capacity is built and connected to the grid is over. The on-demand power plants already in service are more valuable than ever. While coal’s long-term future remains in question, its near-term importance is clear. Our existing fleet of coal plants can help us manage the transition to a more reliable and resilient energy future as we build the next generation of base-load resources.

There you have it. Coal is the new bridge fuel, but it;’s now a bridge to gas and nuclear, not the renewables that are delivering nothing but blackouts and exploding electric prices. My analysis, as an admitted layman, is that it must be much more than that. Coal, as noted above, is both cheap and easily stored, plus there are huge amounts of it. It can no longer be casually dismissed. It’s part of our energy future because it can deliver the reliability we need.

