Energy Security and Freedom

Dick Storm
28m

Thank you Tom Shepstone for publishing this. You are spot on. As recent as last January during a cold week the U.S. was dependent on coal for about 120,000 MW's of the electricity generation. That amount of power could not be replaced from any other Dispatchable source. Many of the plants providing that power are being run hard when needed but NOT maintained as they were during their peak usage of "Always on" and always maintained correctly. Replacement of shut down coal plants should start immediately. However, along with the decline in capacity factor as intermittent power is forced onto the Grid, so has the funding stream for proper maintenance of needed coal plants and literal killing of the supply-chain of new power generation equipment in the U.S. Gone are Combustion-Engineering and Foster-Wheeler, two major suppliers. I wrote more on this in my recent blog post: https://dickstormprobizblog.org/2025/06/01/the-reality-of-returning-major-power-generation-equipment-manufacturing-to-the-u-s/

