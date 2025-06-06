Biofuels have been promoted by the government and others as part of the “green energy transition,” but like every other part of the scam, they depend entirely on subsidies and make no economic sense. The latest Today In Energy post tells the story(emphasis added):

U.S. production of renewable diesel and biodiesel fell sharply in the first quarter of 2025 (1Q25) because of uncertainty related to federal biofuel tax credits and negative profit margins. We forecast production of both fuels to increase as the year progresses but biodiesel production to remain less than in 2024. Renewable diesel and biodiesel are biomass-based diesel fuels that can replace petroleum-based distillate and be used to comply with renewable volume obligations in the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Renewable diesel can be used in diesel engines in any concentration because it is chemically equivalent to petroleum-based distillate fuel, and biodiesel is typically blended with petroleum distillate at concentrations of 20% or less for vehicle consumption because of some chemical differences.

In January 2025, U.S. production of biodiesel fell to 60,000 barrels per day (b/d), the least since January 2015, and about 40% less than in January 2024. U.S. biodiesel producers only partially ramped up production in February and March, bringing the quarterly production to about 70,000 b/d, a decrease of more than 30% from 1Q24.

Biofuels, in other words, is unprofitable without subsidies. So, why are we doing it? We should not be. Biofuels have no future. It’s just another element of an energy transition built on a foundation of grifting.

