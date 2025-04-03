There’s been another tragic EV fire in Spain, which is not getting a lot of attention. Here are two videos covering the story:

Two firefighters were killed in fighting this terrible fire, which was exacerbated by the nature of battery fires. They dispense chemicals that are killers in enclosed spaces, which is why parking garages routinely exclude them. The difficulty in extinguishing the fires adds to the problem, of course.

The biggest problem, though, is the denial that it’s happening, which is reflected in the lack of coverage in the mainstream press. It’s further revealed in the fact some politically correct governments and fire departments are apparently now avoiding recording whether cars involved in fires are EVs or not to keep the public from knowing just how dangerous these particular fires really are. It’s not that they occur more often, but that they are incredibly hazardous.

#EVs #EVfires #Madrid #Spain

