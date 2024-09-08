Well, we can now add Volvo to the list. It, too, is now saying ‘we’re going to need more time for that transition to EVs.’ What they’re really saying, of course, is something on the order of ‘well, that was a fool’s errand.’ But, Volvo is Swedish and obligated to be politically correct, plus the company is majority owned by Geely Holding Group, a Communist Chinese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Therefore, it has to be CCP correct as well.

Putting that background aside for a moment, here’s some of what Volvo is saying:

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars scrapped its target of going all electric by 2030 on Wednesday, saying it now expected to still be offering some hybrid models in its lineup at that time. Major automakers have seen slowing demand for EVs partly due to a lack of affordable models and the slow roll-out of charging points, while also bracing for the effects of European tariffs on electric cars made in China. Shares in the company were down 7.5% at 1416 GMT, after hovering around 4% lower ahead of the announcement of scaled-back targets. Volvo Cars said in the statement that by 2030 it now aimed for between 90% and 100% of cars sold to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid models, while up to 10% would be so-called mild hybrids, where electric power only supplements the combustion engine…

Volvo office in Hangzhou (with Geely headquarters in the background) _ Source: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Scalable Grid Engine, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Growing demand for hybrid cars has prompted a strategic shift across a sector that had initially aimed to phase out hybrids in favour of fully electric vehicles… Drivers' concerns about EVs driving ranges are among the reasons buyers have gravitated towards the often more affordable and convenient hybrids… By 2025, Volvo Cars now expects electrified cars - both full EVs and hybrids - to account for between 50% and 60% of sales volumes. The previous 2025 target was for at least 50% fully electric cars, with the rest hybrids. "We are resolute in our belief that our future is electric," CEO Jim Rowan said. "However, it is clear that the transition to electrification will not be linear, and customers and markets are moving at different speeds." The company, which has prided itself as an early mover when it comes to EV, also called on politicians for "stronger and more stable" government policies to support the electrification. The pivot toward hybrids comes despite years of efforts by several countries to push automakers to phase out CO2-emitting internal combustion engines as quickly as possible.

So, a CCP-friendly car company has decided it will back off its EV commitment. Curious, isn’t it, that Volvo will build fewer EVs to compete with soon to be higher-priced Chinese EVs? And, Volvo itself will keep selling cars with internal combustion engines (as many as 50% of vehicles) to make money, while blaming politicians for not providing infrastructure as an excuse for trying to sell cars most potential buyers don’t want. Who would have imagined all of this? Anyone with half a brain, of course.

