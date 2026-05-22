Annoy the Climate Cult by Getting Out of the House This Weekend to Take A Long Drive for the Sheer Fun of It!
Robert Bradley
Guest Post by Robert Bradley, Jr. at Master Resource.
Get happy. Summer beckons. Not only hike and bike but drive to a better environment–your self-selected one. And, once there, grill, baby, grill.
The automobile is environmentalism-on-wheels. The open road is freedom to escape the concrete for the great beyond. Mountains, rivers, hills, forests, even beautiful green golf courses–it is all a drive away.
The old Marathon ads said it best …a full tank of freedom. And Shell: “Let’s Go!” And Exxon: “Happy Motoring!”
Don’t worry about the anti-travel crowd who fret about emissions of the trace greening gas, carbon dioxide. Forget the spin and go for a spin!
Each year, MasterResource celebrates the beginning of the peak-driving season knowing that our free-market philosophy is about energy abundance and affordability and reliability. There is so little to apologize for. When is the last time you got a bad tank of gasoline or diesel, anyway?
Oil, gas, and coal have been and continue to be technologically transformed into super-clean energy resources. Carbon-based energies are growing more abundant, not less. And energy/climate alarmism is losing steam on all fronts (except the shouting).
The real energy sustainability problem is statism, not free consumer choice. As Matt Ridley concluded: “There is little doubt that the damage being done by climate-change policies currently exceeds the damage being done by climate change.” As Alex Epstein is telling each one of us to tell our neighbors: I Love Fossil Fuels. And now, Fossil Future. So celebrate!
Energy is the master resource. Motorized transportation is freedom-of-movement. So, like that old Shell commercial said, Let’s Go!
#MemorialDay #MasterResource #Bradley #Oil #NaturalGas #Coal #Driving #Travel
While you’re here, please strike a blow for freedom by signing our petition!
And fire up the pit to make some smoke and cook some farting cow!!