Eight years ago, the Sierra Club’s ‘Jumpin’ Jeff Tittel was ranting and raving about a new governor of the Garden State, claiming that Democrat Phil Murphy wasn’t green enough, although he had vigorously supported the latter’s election. I wrote about it here, saying the following:

Jeff Tittel, the humorless guy who is New Jersey Sierra Club is, nonetheless, a favorite of gullible media types who love it when he calls folks “fossil fools.” He takes himself quite seriously, though, and jumps up to the microphone and cameras whenever the opportunity arises. He even imagined Phil “the Panderer” Murphy was going to take orders from him.

Now, he’s doing it again, going after the newly elected New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill with a rather intense article in The Jersey Vindicator, another supposedly non-profit, non-partisan but far left outlet funded by the William Penn Foundation and other usual suspect NGOs. Here are some excerpts and I guarantee you’ll enjoy the left attacking the left:

Democrats using Trump as cover for developer and corporate polluter agenda I was concerned from the start when Governor Mikie Sherrill failed to create an environmental transition team — something that has never happened before in New Jersey. When the executive orders were released, the red flags multiplied. Still, I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt. Then the Transition Team Reports came out, and the picture became unmistakably — and deeply — disturbing. Those reports are not just background documents. They are the blueprint. Together with the executive orders, they reveal a troubling direction: a steady rollback of environmental protections at the very moment New Jersey should be standing as a bulwark against the national assault on the environment. There is not one meaningful mention of improving the environment — no commitment to clean water, clean air, or safe drinking water. Instead, the focus is on fast-tracking permits and issuing waivers to get around those very protections. There is no plan to stop sprawl or overdevelopment, no effort to save open space. Instead, the reports promote more destruction of open land, more sprawl, and more overdevelopment. There is no mention of protecting people from flooding or mitigating flood risk. Instead, the emphasis is on granting waivers to allow building in flood-prone areas. There is no serious discussion of sea-level rise — only a roadmap for getting around existing coastal protections. The reports do not call for regulating greenhouse gases or launching new climate programs. Instead, they call for raiding clean-energy funds and promoting natural gas and nuclear power. There is not a single new environmental program recommended. The Transition Reports aren’t about strengthening protections — they’re about getting around them. Frankly, they read as if they were written by the New Jersey Builders Association and the New Jersey Business & Industry Association, along with their lobbyists and consultants.

Taken together, the Transition Reports and executive orders could amount to the biggest assault on environmental protection in decades. If fully implemented, they would represent the most comprehensive rollback of environmental standards New Jersey has ever seen… The reports and executive orders don’t propose new programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Instead, they promote fast-tracking gas-plant upgrades and expansions under the banner of “efficiency,” locking New Jersey into fossil fuels during a climate crisis. These facilities are disproportionately located in Environmental Justice communities, increasing pollution and public health impacts in already overburdened areas. Energy deregulation allows gas plants in New Jersey to sell electricity out of state. Expanding generation won’t deliver cheaper or more reliable electricity to New Jersey — it will deliver more air pollution, more fracking, and more climate damage. This is familiar language, familiar tools, and familiar tactics: fast-tracked permitting, regulatory pauses, privatization, waivers, and executive shortcuts. It’s straight out of the developer and corporate polluter playbook… Affordability has become the new buzzword used to justify weakening environmental protections — and the danger is even greater when Democrats do it. Democratic governors often get a pass because they are assumed to be pro-environment. That makes rollbacks harder to challenge and easier to normalize. This isn’t just a Trump or Christie agenda. It’s the agenda of corporate Democrats, lobbyists and big donors putting polluters and developers ahead of the public interest… Instead of investing in renewables and conservation, the administration is pushing nuclear power through a new task force. Nuclear power is the most expensive and dangerous way to boil water. It leads to rate hikes, long-term health risks, massive subsidies, and locks ratepayers into decades of financial and environmental risk — while crowding out cheaper, faster renewable solutions… The silence from many major environmental groups is deafening. These groups endorsed Sherrill, failed to extract strong environmental commitments during the campaign, and now sit quietly as these rollbacks move forward. One organization even served on the transition team and supported a report calling for raiding clean-energy funds and promoting natural gas and nuclear power. Too many “Zoom-chair warriors” seem more concerned with access than with protecting the environment… Taken together, Governor Sherrill’s Executive Orders 1, 2, 4, 5, and 7 represent a coordinated rollback of environmental protection, using affordability and efficiency as cover while shifting power away from science, public participation,n and accountability… These orders divert clean-energy and climate funds — RGGI, the Clean Energy Program, and solar funds — to provide short-term bill relief. That may look helpful today, but it sacrifices long-term savings, job creation, pollution reduction, and climate resilience. It’s a shell game: sell the future to cover the present while utilities continue to post record profits. They also promote expanded natural-gas infrastructure and nuclear power, locking New Jersey into more greenhouse-gas emissions, more fracking and higher long-term costs. Nuclear energy is neither cheap nor fast. It is heavily subsidized, enormously expensive and shifts massive long-term financial risk onto ratepayers while crowding out renewable solutions.

The whining is delicious, of course, but it’s important to remember he did the same thing to Murphy, and the latter backed off some, surrendering to Big Green on many fronts. Tittel is no longer working for vthe Sierra Club but he knows how to sound an alarm and is doing so.

Will Sherrill back off, too? It's unlikely, as she knows the pinch New Jersey is in now. The state needs energy, lots of it, and she’s not going to let folks such as Tittel, who is opposed to both natural gas and nuclear, stand in the way so that she gets blamed for the resulting destruction of the New Jersey economy.

