My correspondent from somewhere in French speaking Africa sent me some interesting stories this morning about a place I haven’t given a lot of thought to anytime recently, namely Angola, which is run by the Marxist group known as the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) party. Joe Biden loves it, of course, and is partnering with it to do solar energy while encouraging it to provide an alternative to US LNG for Europe.

Joe’s puppeteers don’t put it quite that way, of course, but here’s how MSN, the leftist guide to the Biden Adminstration says it:

President [João] Lourenço’s 2023 Whitehouse meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden saw a declaration of Angola as a strategic partner and the announcement of billions of U.S. investment in a system that will supply four provinces in southern Angola with photovoltaic power. The wide-ranging difficulties extending from the ongoing war in Ukraine have put Europe in a precarious situation concerning its natural gas provisions, the bulk of which came from Russia until the start of the conflict. President Lourenço has confidence that Angola can offer Europe an alternative source of LNG through European investment in the country and cooperative relations between the two regions. Angola may get to a more sizeable position in the global LNG market, and sooner than expected, even without Europe’s immediate support. Lourenço foresees an economic boom on the horizon that will put Angola’s LNG production and export on the fast track in the coming years.

The whole MSN story is one fawning piece of trash, of course. Those folks have never met a Marxist they didn’t think was marvelous. Say what you want about João Lourenço is one clever guy. He’s smart enough to con old Joe and his stable of Obama sycophants out of buku bucks and he has no qualms about taking advantage of the resources under his feet.

Here’s a much more balanced view of the Angola situation from SweetCrudeReports:

The Angolan government’s agenda to maximize the rollout of infrastructure across the upstream sector – in a bid to boost oil and gas reserves and production capacity and to take advantage of increases in global energy prices – is boosting the flow of investments within the oil and gas industry while driving economic and gross domestic product growth. While projects such as the $12 billion, 5.2-million-ton per annum Angola Liquefied Natural Gas development have already attracted significant levels of capital, planned developments including Eni’s Quiluma/Maboqueiro field development; the Agogo Oilfield Development in Block 15/06; the Ndungu EP Development; Chevron’s Sanha Lean Gas project; and TotalEnergies’ CLOV 3 and ACCE projects are set to see further investment flow across the upstream market as service companies and infrastructure players seize opportunities…

With Angola seeking to optimize the exploitation of its 9 billion barrels of proven oil resources and 11 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, investment opportunities across the country’s midstream sector have grown. With a national drive to develop recent oil and gas discoveries and scale up domestic refining capacity, the development of midstream infrastructure has emerged as a top priority, and therefore, a highly attractive investment opportunity. Efforts are already underway to build new facilities and expand existing port, road and rail transport infrastructure while scaling up oil and gas storage. Examples include the $500 million Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal, comprising import and export infrastructure and storage facilities, as well as the Lobito Corridor, a strategic export route stretching from Port of Lobito in Angola through the mining areas of Katanga Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Copperbelt in Zambia. Construction is underway for the Barra do Dande Terminal while the three respective countries signed an agreement for the development of the corridor earlier this year. Such infrastructure growth opens new investment prospects across Angola while shaping socioeconomic development for decades to come… A number of ambitious projects have already kicked off including three new refinery developments: the 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) Lobito Refinery, the 100,000 bpd Soyo Refinery and the 30,000 bpd Cabinda Refinery. Aimed at expanding and modernizing refinery capacity to meet growing regional energy demand while reducing the country’s dependence on expensive energy imports, these developments have triggered newfound opportunities across not only the refining industry but associated markets. Regional neighbors are also turning to the country, with Zambia pursuing the development of the $5 billion Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline, connecting the country with Angola’s Lobito Refinery.

Not a word about Biden’s Bumbling Gang or Biden’s Borrowed Billions from China for a solar boondoggle. The folks at SweetCrudeReports know the deal. The solar thing is just a sideshow intended to reward Friends of Joe and/or João. The real win for Joe and João and all American-despising folks is building that LNG potential to substitute for American LNG going to Europe. I love initiative and I admire what Angola is doing despite its politics. What I don’t love is America selling itself out, which is what Joe Biden and his gang are doing.

