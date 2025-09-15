Thanks to a video of an interview with former Greenpeace leader Patrick Moore, promoted by our friend Tuco’s Child, I learned something about polar bears that I hadn’t previously realized. It is not that polar bears are doing just fine, despite climate alarmists crying rivers about their future. Itis because they’ve done so well, they’re now pests!

We have been inundated for decades now with images like this one of a polar bear stranded on a melting ice floe:

But, due to the 1973 international Agreement on the Conservation of Polar Bears, overhunting was ended and the polar bears rebounded. The population grew from an estimated 8,000-13,000 in 1965 to 22,000–31,000 today, although climate alarmists insist they’ll decline someday due to global warming.

Whether they decline or not, they have now become a pest up north in the Canadian indigenous nation of Nunavut, where most of them live:

How do we know? Because of a document prepared by the Government of Nunavut and titled the Nunavut Polar Bear Co-Management Plan, the Introduction of which says this (emphasis added):

Nunavut is home to 12 of the world’s 19 polar bear subpopulations, thus management actions by Nunavut are of paramount importance for ensuring the long-term persistence of the species. Management of polar bears in Nunavut predates the Nunavut Agreement by several decades. In the 1960s and 70s, harvest restrictions were placed on Inuit with little or no consultation. Restrictions (e.g., limiting the number of polar bears harvested per year per subpopulation) were the primary means of population recovery in regions where abundance was reduced as the result of unsustainable harvesting. Since then, implementation of the Nunavut Agreement, and improved research and understanding of polar bear biology has strengthened management and increased Inuit involvement. Over the last 50 years, polar bear management has focused on population recovery, which has mostly been achieved. Moving forward, the focus will be to manage polar bears sustainably, while allowing for flexibility to reduce numbers in areas where public safety is a concern and/or where there are detrimental effects on the ecosystem due to an increase in the number of polar bears. This plan has been developed to guide polar bear management in Nunavut through 2029 and explicitly recognizes the requirement to engage Inuit in polar bear management. Inuit hunter observations indicate that polar bear numbers have increased from the population lows of the 1950s and 60s. This is confirmed by scientific studies on most Nunavut subpopulations. During the 50s and 60s, polar bears did not pose a serious threat to human safety; Inuit did not worry about going camping and families were safe in seasonal camps. Today’s safety concerns are in part due to increased polar bear numbers in some Nunavut subpopulations and changes in the distribution of polar bears due to climate-driven changes in sea ice. Bears are forced to spend more time on land because the ice breaks up sooner in the spring and forms later in the fall. Science and Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit indicate that polar bears have increased since the 1950s. However, differences exist between Inuit observations and public perspectives on the status of the species. Pressure to conserve and protect polar bears from national and international environmental and non-governmental organizations, climate change advocates, and the general public has created contention about the status of polar bear populations. Inuit believe there are now so many bears that public safety has become a major concern. Public safety concerns, combined with the effects of polar bears on other species that Inuit and scientists are observing (e.g., ringed seal and water fowl populations) suggest that in many Nunavut communities, the polar bear may have exceeded the co-existence threshold of Nunavummiut. “…in my lifetime we have seen opposite ends of the spectrum where when I was a child we saw no bears, and now we can see 40 bears a year near town” Sandy Akavak, Elder, Kimmirut In Canada, polar bears have been managed to increase populations since the 1970s, largely through sustainable hunting practices. Before the fur trade and whaling, polar bears were mainly harvested by indigenous peoples. The increase in whaling, sealing, fur trade and Arctic explorations during the late 1800s and early 1900s resulted in Arctic-wide increases in polar bear hunting by non-indigenous people. The five polar bear range states, Russia, Canada, the United States, Norway and Denmark (representing Greenland), agreed that the polar bear needed protection to prevent a further decline, and the Agreement on the Conservation of Polar Bears was signed in 1973. Management of polar bears has since evolved to include setting sustainable harvest levels, harvest monitoring and reporting, sex-selective harvesting, and other non-quota limitations (NQLs), such as the protection of family groups and the protection bears in dens. Although seen by some Inuit as restrictive,nthese NQLs are supported by the Nunavut Hunters and Trappers Organizations Inuit generally support Nunavut’s polar bear management efforts but have been directly affected by increased polar bear abundance from the standpoint of public safety and property damage (e.g., cabins and food caches). If not addressed, these concerns could undermine Inuit support for polar bear management; especially when the population is perceived to be high.

The last part says, in so many words, ‘we can live with the fact you flatlanders love bears far away from where you live, but we’re going to solve this problem our own way if you don’t start recognizing our rights to public safety from these polar pests.’ The only things endangered about polar bears are the people who have to live with them.

#Intuit #Nunavut #PolarBears #Climate #ClimateAlarmism

Share