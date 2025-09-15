Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
21m

Legalize polar bear hunting! The meat is good and the hides make beautiful rugs. I've never eaten polar bear meat, but I've had black bear meat and it was good, although I've heard it varies with the time of year - because of their cycles of fattening up in the fall and coming out skinny after hibernating all winter.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Thomas J Shepstone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture