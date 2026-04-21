This is a simply amazing story of how badly electrification of everything — the energy transition — is going:

The tone of the story is remarkably refreshing, as there is no attempt to excuse the debacle or engage in the usual political correctness exhibited by media types.

#Miami-Dade #ElectricBuses #EVs #Climate #Electrification #EnergyTransition

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