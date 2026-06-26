A loyal reader of this blog, Jack May, just appeared on the Jimmy Failla show on Fox Across America to help expose the injustice of the Delaware River Basin Commission banning fracking in the Upper Delaware region, while it’s making adjacent Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania prosper and leaving Wayne County behind as the only area of the Commonwealth with significant gas resources that cannot develop them. Paul Morrow was the guest host and gave Jack a minute and a half to make the case. It’s at 1:16.

Click the image to play and go to 1:16 to hear Jack May make the case for fracking in the Delaware River Basin

Thank you, Jack! And, those of you who like what he has to say, sign our petition below!

#DRBC #Pennsylvania #WayneCounty #SusquehannaCounty #Fracking #Justice

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While you’re here, please strike a blow for true justice by signing our petition!