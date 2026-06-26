An Appeal for Justice from A Former New Yorker and Now Pennsylvanian to Other New Yorkers on Fox Across America!
A loyal reader of this blog, Jack May, just appeared on the Jimmy Failla show on Fox Across America to help expose the injustice of the Delaware River Basin Commission banning fracking in the Upper Delaware region, while it’s making adjacent Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania prosper and leaving Wayne County behind as the only area of the Commonwealth with significant gas resources that cannot develop them. Paul Morrow was the guest host and gave Jack a minute and a half to make the case. It’s at 1:16.
Thank you, Jack! And, those of you who like what he has to say, sign our petition below!
#DRBC #Pennsylvania #WayneCounty #SusquehannaCounty #Fracking #Justice
While you’re here, please strike a blow for true justice by signing our petition!