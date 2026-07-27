Professor Dieter Helm is Professor of Economic Policy at the University of Oxford and an expert on energy, infrastructure, regulation, and environmental policy. He has advised governments and organizations on energy and climate issues and has written extensively on the relationship between economic growth, energy systems, and environmental challenges.

He addresses every problem with the supposed transition from the perspective of someone who believes there is a crisis, while admitting none of the policies currently being pursued in Europe and much of the West are viable. I don’t share his crisis view and am much more inclined to Steve Koonin’s views, and even more so to William Happer’s but Dieter Helm is important to hear as he provides a stinging 38-minute indictment of Europe’s (and the UN’s) net zero policies.

Enjoy!

#DeiterHelm #EU #UK #Climate #UN #EnergyTransition

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