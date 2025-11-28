Amy Klobuchar is from Minnesota. That’s the same state where voters once chose Jesse Ventura as Governor, a stunt only to be topped by electing Tampon Tim Walz for the same job a few years later. It’s called the Gopher State, too. Not everyone is crazy, but you have to wonder what’s in the water up there, especially after Klobuchar, one of the state’s two U.S. Senators put out this anti-Trump tweet a few days ago:

No doubt Amy has hopes of succeeding hapless Chuck Schumer as Democratic minority leader in the Senate and thought this was a nice way to demonstrate leadership. She even pulled some classic statistical tricks by starting her chart at $600 instead of $0 to exaggerate the effect and not saying how the 11% was measured, but these weren’t the biggest problems. Far from it.

The gargantuan failure here is illustrated in another Tweet by a Dustin Grage:

The reality is that overdue bills went up maybe 0.6% under Trump and 30% over the last two years of Biden. The data, of course, comes through The Century Foundation, which is yet another tax-exempt progressive advocacy group funded by the Rockefellers, George Soros, and like-minded wannabe masters of the universe. It doesn’t tell us the details that matter and uses what it does share to trash Trump with nonsense such as this:

Americans want leaders to confront these high prices head-on and take steps to limit how utility companies use their monopoly power to rip off consumers. The utility industry has been rife with mega-mergers (that have consolidated eighty-three companies into only thirteen) that have led to windfall profits for investors by stifling competition with little benefit to consumers. It leads to a consistent pattern of higher bills and poorer service. Yet, instead of addressing these root causes of energy inflation, the Trump administration has made the problem worse—stymying the development of abundant renewable energy and threatening the assistance that families need to get through the winter. When millions of Americans cannot afford to keep the lights on, it is a fundamental failure of economic policy that demands a renewed commitment to bring down the price of energy and confront the crisis of utility debt.

There is no mention of the impact of wind and solar in destroying the economics of dispatchable energy (coal, gas, and nuclear), no discussion of the massive subsidies going into supposedly green energy, and no acknowledgment of the greatly expanded need for electricity to run data centers, not to mention EVs goverments have tried to force on consumers.

This is how Democrat energy narratives are constructed, on a foundation of junk science, distortion of the facts, and politicization.

