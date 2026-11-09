Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
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This is the America we came to know in 1989 living in CA (2 years) and WA (11 years). Where has it gone? The country came together for about 6 months after 9/11/2001, then faded into increasing bickering, now open warfare (lawfare?). Sad, and trending to a world dominated by Tik-tok, YouTube and Snapchat, while at least half the world live in grinding poverty over a century old.

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