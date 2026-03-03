Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

Ronald Stein
California has huge oil reserves, but over regulations has in-state oil production in terminal decline.

With no crude oil pipelines over the Sierra Mountains, California is an energy island separated from the crude oil supply, and the infrastructure of oil refineries from the other 49 States. Thus, all in-state California transportation fuel demands for ships, airports, cars, and trucks have staggering numbers FROM in-state refineries:

Now, with in-state refinery closures, California will be importing transportation fuels to run its 9 International airports, 41 Military airports, 3 of the largest shipping ports in America, as well as more than 30 million registered vehicles, all of which cannot operate without imported foreign transportation fuels from other nations like Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Iraq, Columbia, and Russia.

Thus, California is a serious national security risk for America.

https://www.americaoutloud.news/california-will-be-a-national-security-risk-for-the-entire-country/

