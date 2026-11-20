Guest Post from Matt Kandrach via CFACT and Real Clear Energy.

We saw it at the ballot box: Americans are being squeezed by an affordability crisis that touches nearly every dimension of their lives. Housing is too expensive. Energy and water bills are climbing. The rising cost of essential goods and services seems to be lapping family budgets.

There’s a common thread tying these challenges together: America has made it increasingly difficult to build, produce and deliver the things we need. Voters want an affordability agenda and the bipartisan permitting bill in Congress is a golden opportunity to immediately advance it.

For so many key challenges the nation faces, we’ve become our own worst enemy. We have handcuffed ourselves with red tape, rules and bureaucracy that have become towering obstacles to addressing key issues.

Housing is case in point. Across the country, a shortage of homes has pushed prices beyond the reach of millions of Americans. Young families are struggling to put down roots. The American dream feels further and further out of reach. Addressing this challenge is econ 101. The answer isn’t rent freezes or juicing buyer demand with tax credits and loans. Rather, it’s expanding supply.

Take for example the Austin, Texas success story. Austin in the 2010s become the poster child of soaring rents and home prices as a booming economy overwhelmed housing stock. From 2010 to 2019, rents in Austin increased nearly 93%—more than in any other major American city. But Austin attacked the problem, instituting a variety of policy reforms, including zoning reforms, to encourage new housing and the construction of large apartment buildings near transit zones.

The effort proved remarkably effective. In less than a decade, Austin added 120,000 units to its housing stock. Despite the city’s population continuing to jump, rents fell. In December of 2021, Austin’s median rent was 15% higher than the U.S. median. By January 2026, it was 4% lower.

Austin’s success should be instructive. We need to build more homes, and we need to slash the self-imposed barriers – from restrictive zoning to cumbersome permitting – that prevent housing supply from keeping pace with demand. The same challenges – and many of the same solutions – shape our energy landscape.

For too many Americans, energy prices have soared over the past few years. The average electricity price in America is up more than 40% since 2020 and there’s little sign of relief. Here again, policy barriers and an inability to bring supply to the market are driving prices upward.

While we have gotten troublingly good at taking power plants offline, our ability to build new generation and infrastructure to replace those resources – much less meet soaring new demand – leaves much to be desired.

Permitting energy infrastructure – from power plants to pipelines, transmission lines and the mines that provide the essential materials – has become painful. Well-meaning environmental and historic preservation statutes have been weaponized to grind the development of desperately needed new energy infrastructure to all but a halt.

For example, the 550-mile SunZia high-voltage transmission line envisioned to carry wind power across the West took 17 years to permit. The timeline to bring a new mine online in the U.S. is somehow even worse.

Despite soaring demand for minerals – from copper and lithium to tungsten and rare earths – we’ve made it so challenging to develop our mineral resources it takes 29 years to bring a mine online—the second longest timeline in the world.

We simply must move faster. Permitting reform is essential to getting us back on track. The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, which would establish more predictable reviews, reduce unnecessary delays and provide greater certainty for projects, is exactly what America needs.

America’s affordability challenges are fundamentally supply-side challenges. From housing and energy to infrastructure and essential goods, the answer is to expand supply, encourage competition and remove unnecessary barriers to investment.

This bipartisan permitting deal offers just the kind of breakthrough voters are demanding. The path to a more affordable and prosperous America begins by making it easier to build.

Matt Kandrach is Founder and Executive Director of the Coalition for American Abundance.

This article originally appeared at Real Clear Energy

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