The Iran War has solidified American energy dominance on a global scale. The following excerpts from a post at Investing.com illustrate:

In a striking display of America’s energy dominance, the United States has shattered export records for crude oil, diesel, and gasoline—delivering a powerful message on Persian Gulf Day as military options against Iran remain firmly on the table. This landmark achievement underscores the remarkable strength of U.S. production and refining capacity, even amid global tensions. It comes as Iran says we can expect a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on national Persian Gulf Day. Of course, what better way to celebrate Persian Gulf Day [than] by celebrating the US energy accomplishments proving that the US may be the world’s most reliable global energy supplier and the world’s new swing producer. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) report showed that the US energy industry can rise to that challenge! The US exported jaw-dropping 14,179 barrels a day of all petroleum products. That blew always last week’s record of 12,881 million barrels a day and was above the 10,645 million barrels a day we exported a year ago to give perspective. What this means is that US is in a league of its own right now for total energy product exports.

No one else is exporting anywhere near 14 mbpd. This underscores America’s position as the world’s top oil producer and a key swing/global supplier. In fact, based on historical data, no other single exporter on the planet has matched 14 mbpd total liquids even in short spikes. Crude oil exports alone hit a record 6,438 million barrels that is up from 4,798 million barrels a day. The numbers speak volumes: record U.S. hydrocarbon exports not only bolster domestic energy security and economic vitality but also reinforce America’s strategic leverage on the world stage. As tensions simmer in the Persian Gulf, Washington’s ability to flood global markets with reliable energy supplies serves as both an economic triumph and a subtle reminder of its enduring influence. Still, Brent crude places climbed to $126, the highest level in four years. WTI was higher and was more subdued after it became clear that the Trump administration was going to reject the Iranian peace proposal and is considering new options for military action against Iran. While the recent price surge is understandably grabbing headlines, it’s important to recognize the silver lining: the unfolding events in Iran are actively reshaping the global energy landscape. This conflict hasn’t just accelerated the UAE’s exit from OPEC—it has propelled the United States onto center stage as a leading energy powerhouse. America is now forging new, long-term partnerships around the globe, proving time and again that when the world needs a dependable energy provider—even in moments of crisis—the United States stands ready as the supplier of last resort.

It has seldom been explained better: the United States is the world’s energy powerhouse on a scale never seen before. Being an energy powerhouse also reinforces our role as the world’s sole superpower. China may be nipping at our heels in terms of its own energy independence, but it’s far from displacing us as the king of the global hill. It made great strides by playing the West on climate as it created huge new coal capacity, and it’s now pursuing nuclear energy at a similar pace, but it’s nowhere close to our dominance of the energy landscape globally.

We got there, of course, primarily thanks to the shale revolution that the UK and Europe shunned. Nevertheless, leadership has played a role, too. President Trump has stepped to depose one of Communist China’s allies (Venezuela), put manners another (Cuba), and kick the CCP out of the game it planned to play with the Panama Canal. Then, he boldly rejected climate politics by eliminating EV subsidies, making coal cool again, and pushing nuclear as well as calling out solar and wind for the grifts they are.

Meanwhile, the EU slept and dreamed of green energy as electricity prices soared and industry died. Now, it has no choice to either develop its own energy or buy from us. They were laughing when Trump told them not to buy Russian gas and they continued to do so even as Putin attacked Ukraine, financed by EU oil purchases. Now, they’re crying and trying to pretend there is still somehow a future in solar and wind, and forcing citizens to buy EVs. No people are haughtier or more self-destructive than Western Europeans, which is why they’re standing at the bottom of the hill looking up an energy dominant American.

Hat Tip: JoNova

#Trump #IranWar #China #CommunistChina #AmericanEnergyDominance #LNG #Exports #ShaleRevolution

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