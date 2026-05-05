Energy Security and Freedom

Energy Security and Freedom

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
1h

All members of the billionaire supported sierra club need to quit using anything that uses copper. Well, actually anything that is manufactured. As well anything dependent on oil and natural gas. That would be supporting their lawsuit beliefs. It would also be pleasant.

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